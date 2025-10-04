Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of the Yari quest

The Way of the Yari quest in Ghost of Yotei introduces one of the most practical weapons you can add to Atsu’s arsenal, which is the Yari spear. It excels at keeping distance, controlling space, and countering some of the trickiest enemy weapons in the game.

Its reach, paired with the Typhoon Kick technique, makes it perfect for handling swarms and breaking through opponents who try to disarm you. That said, here is how to complete The Way of the Yari quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Way of the Yari quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Way of the Yari quest becomes available once you reach the Ishikari Plain. From there, make your way to Modaiwa Island off the coast. That’s where the Yari Master resides, though the encounter doesn’t begin peacefully.

Duel with the Yari Master in The Way of the Yari quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

When Atsu approaches, the Yari Master mistakes him for an Oni raider and immediately challenges him to a duel. This battle forces you to deal with a spear-wielder up close, as the master pokes from range with deliberate thrusts.

The good news is that every attack is telegraphed by a faint blue glow, giving you a chance to anticipate, parry, and counter. We used Dual Katana, which work well here, since their speed lets you slip through his longer windups.

Defeating him shifts his perspective and he realizes Atsu isn’t an Oni. He agrees to train you, and that decision officially sets The Way of the Yari in motion.

Lessons from the Yari Master

The training begins and the Yari Master first tests Atsu’s form as he lifts the spear, only to criticize her grip and wristwork. To fix this, he leads you through a sequence of exercises designed to refine precision and control.

Catching fish with the Yari

The fish-catching training in The Way of the Yari quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

You need to follow the master as the first challenge takes place in a pond. Standing knee-deep in the water, Atsu must spear fish mid-jump. Timing is key here, and watch for the ripples and wait for a fish to leap before pressing the attack button (Square on PS5) to pin it.

While the objective says “catch three,” the game lets you grab just one before a cutscene interrupts. The master eats the single fish mockingly and points out Atsu’s stiff wrists. That leads into the second stage of training.

Painting with the wrist

Sumi-e in The Way of the Yari quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The next lesson shifts to the edge of a cliff, where the master hands Atsu a brush and parchment. He must paint a Sumi-e of the view, tracing outlines with the touchpad. This is about learning to loosen the wrists. With that technique internalized, Atsu returns to the pond and successfully catches all three fish as originally intended.

Mastering the Typhoon Kick

Follow the instructions by the master (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The final trial is combat-focused. The Yari Master demands a sparring session, during which Atsu learns the Typhoon Kick, which is a powerful forward thrust performed by holding the Triangle button. The move sends enemies flying back, buying breathing room when surrounded and breaking momentum-heavy strikes.

Oni Raiders at camp

Take down the enemies in The Way of the Yari quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once the training is complete, you must head to the training camp; however, Oni Raiders descend upon the camp. This sequence is where everything you learned comes together.

Use the Typhoon Kick to scatter clustered raiders.

to scatter clustered raiders. Remember the master’s lesson: Katana is best against swordsmen, but the Yari shines against enemies using Kusarigama and Twin Kama.

Note: For the latter part of the game, pairing the Yari with defensive gear like the Armour of the Undying makes this skirmish much safer, letting you counter groups without being overwhelmed.

After the battle, the master acknowledges your progress and finally entrusts Atsu with the Yari as a permanent weapon, concluding the The Way of the Yari quest.

Why the Yari in Ghost of Yotei stands out

Yari in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The Yari in Ghost of Yotei offers reach and control unmatched by other weapons. Beyond simple thrusts, it doubles as a mobility tool, and its wooden grip can propel Atsu forward for sudden kicks or aggressive spacing.

Against enemies who thrive on close-range pressure, the Yari creates the breathing room needed to reset fights.

