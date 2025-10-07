How to unlock Yari in Ghost of Yotei and all its abilities

The Yari in Ghost of Yotei is a weapon that you can unlock as you progress through the game and complete a series of tasks. It's a versatile spear that provides you with much longer reach than your katanas, and are perfect for sweeping enemies off the floor, and securing deep stabs against enemies.

In this article, we will explore how you can unlock the Yari in Ghost of Yotei and the different abilities that you get access to with this weapon. Read below to know more.

How to unlock Yari in Ghost of Yotei

Here's a step-by-step guide to unlock the Yari for Atsu in Ghost of Yotei:

Location of the Yari Master

Map location of the Yari Master (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

To get your hands on the Yari in Ghost of Yotei, you must complete the Way of the Yari quest. You can access this quest when you reach Ishikari Plain. From here, head to the Modaiwa Island where the Yari master resides.

The Yari master, Sensei Takahashi, in this storyline, mistakes you for a raider, and naturally, you start off with a confrontational encounter. To complete the quest, and subsequently unlock the weapon, you have to defeat Sensei Takahashi.

Fighting Sensei Takahashi

Fighting the Yari Master (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

The attack pattern of the Yari Master gets showcased in-game. As such, you can easily dodge, weave, parry, and counter his attacks. Whenever you can see, or can force a gap in his defence, we urge you to go on the offensive.

Upon defeating him, Sensei Takahashi realises his misconception, and decides to train you in the art of the Yari, setting the mission in motion. He provides you with opportunities to learn different stances, and attack patterns, teaching you different aspects and abilities of the weapon.

Yari Master's lessons

Learning how to typhoon kick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

The Yari Master will teach you the following skills after you defeat him:

Fishing with the Yari: Atsu will be taught to spear fish mid-jump.

Atsu will be taught to spear fish mid-jump. Painting with the Wrist: Your second lesson will involve painting a Sumi-a

Your second lesson will involve painting a Sumi-a Typhoon Kick: For your third lesson, Sensei Takahashi will teach you how you can master the Typhoon Kick while weilding the Yari

Upon completing these tasks, you can finally unlock the Yari in Ghost of Yotei.

All Yari abilities in Ghost of Yotei

Once you unlock the Yari in Ghost of Yotei, you can get access to the following skills and abilities with this weapon:

Typhoon Kick: Use the Yari to drive a kick with massive force. Enemies get launched into the air.

Use the Yari to drive a kick with massive force. Enemies get launched into the air. Strength of the Typhoons: When used, the Typhoon Kick inflicts Stagger damage.

When used, the Typhoon Kick inflicts Stagger damage. Quickening Tides: Reduces the charge-up time of the Typhoon Kick

Reduces the charge-up time of the Typhoon Kick Typhoon Sweep: Use the Yari to sweep enemies in an arc.

Use the Yari to sweep enemies in an arc. Torrential Slash: A follow-up impaling attack right after a Typhoon Kick.

A follow-up impaling attack right after a Typhoon Kick. Strength of Waters: Increases the Stagger Damage you inflict against sickle enemies.

Increases the Stagger Damage you inflict against sickle enemies. Thundering Wave: A charge attack that can impale enemies and interrupt nearby foes' attacks.

A charge attack that can impale enemies and interrupt nearby foes' attacks. Quelling Waves: Increases the damage you can inflict while parrying attacks from Sickle wielding enemies.

That's everything that you need to know about the how you can unlock the Yari in Ghost of Yotei.

