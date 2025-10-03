Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Takezo the Unrivaled quest

The Takezo the Unrivaled quest in Ghost of Yotei is a mythic tale that unfolds after you’ve proven yourself at a Dueling Tree. It’s one of the standout side paths in Chapter 1: The Lone Wolf, rewarding you with a powerful Dual Katana Spirit Attack by the end.

Ad

The journey begins with you taking on Takezo's Disciples, who are scattered across Ezo, with each duel sharpening your skills before your inevitable clash with their master. Here is a guide to completing the Takezo the Unrivaled quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the Takezo the Unrivaled quest in Ghost of Yotei

The Takezo the Unrivaled quest in Ghost of Yotei unlocks once you’ve cleared any Dueling Tree after the prologue. From there, Dueling Trees appear across central Ezo, each tied to one of Takezo’s Disciples. Five must be defeated before you can face the man himself.

Ad

Trending

The first tree is near Ugetsu’s camp, but you’ll need to explore further as the story opens up new areas.

Dueling Tree 1: Shikotsu River, Yotei Grasslands

Dual with Disciple of Takezo in Takezo the Unrivaled quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

At the white-flower field south of Shikotsu River near the tree, the first Disciple waits. The fight begins after a brief cutscene. The enemy's opening combos are a mix of overhead slashes and stabs, and are easy enough to parry if you’re confident, or dodge if you want to play it safe. He has an arsenal of attacks; some of them are blockable, while others must be dodged (especially those with a red glint).

Ad

We went with the Yari and Katana in this fight for a better tempo. Defeating this Disciple nets you Takezo’s Charm of the Unrelenting Warrior, boosting your damage output when your health is low.

Also read: How to start and win standoffs in Ghost of Yotei

Dueling Tree 2: Northwest Yotei River

Time your dodge fighting this disciple in Takezo the Unrivaled quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

This ronin favors fakeouts and can be found at a Dueling Tree in the northwestern corner of the Yotei Grasslands. He crouches as if to strike, only to quickstep before swinging. Don’t parry too early and wait for the blade to actually come down.

Ad

This Disciple also uses the triple thrust combo, which can wipe out your health bar if your timing is off. When weakened, he pulls out a Spear. Its wide swings are manageable, but the thrusts come fast; either learn the timing or dodge entirely.

We used Oni Flame in our Dual Katana during the fight, which gave us an advantage by draining the enemy's health bar. Winning here gives you Takezo’s Charm of Renewed Determination, which builds Spirit when you take damage.

Ad

Dueling Tree 3: Northwest Tokachi Range

Like the previous disciple, we used Yari and Katana to fight him (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Through a cliffside gap lies another Disciple, tougher than the last. Swim by the river and use the Guiding Winds to reach him; he will be sitting near the tree. His combo strings mix unblockable swings with parryable slashes, forcing you to read his attacks carefully. He’ll also try to close the distance with spinning strikes; when this happens, sidestep instead of parrying.

Ad

Later, he swaps to the Kama. If you’ve mastered Yari techniques, the weapon will come in handy in this part of the Takezo the Unrivaled quest. Otherwise, blocking and dodging through this Disciple's fast combos works fine. Your reward is Takezo’s Charm of Bold Deflection, boosting stagger damage after parries.

Read also: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Dragonfly Armor quest

Dueling Tree 4: South of Tomamu Marshlands

Ad

Use heal if you cannot dodge his red glint attacks in Takezo the Unrivaled quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

You can find this Disciple sitting under the cave. He leans hard on unblockable red-glint attacks, especially a brutal three-slice combo. Sidestep when the glint appears. His sheathed draw slash is slower, making it easy to parry if you keep calm.

Ad

When pressed, he whips out dual Kama but with no new surprises. If you're having more trouble and are out of healing options, you can use Spirits to get revived.

Stun tools like Metsubushi also help close the fight quickly. Beating this Disciple earns you Takezo’s Charm of Bracing Victory, which restores your health when you defeat staggered enemies.

Dueling Tree 5: Niikappu Falls, Northeast Tokachi Range

After the fight ends, Vagabond arrives (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Unlike the others, this ronin starts with a Spear; use your Dual Katanas to counter him. His swings are slower, but the timing is tricky, and dodging is safer than parrying. Midway, he shifts to a Katana, mixing unblockable combos with glint-parry finishers. Punish the basics and stay patient.

Ad

If he swaps back to the Spear, resume the same strategy. Victory here gives Takezo’s Charm of the Stout Heart, enhancing your healing effectiveness.

The Coastal Dueling Tree: Facing Takezo

Once all five Disciples have fallen, the myth points you to a coastal tree in the southern part of the Yotei Grasslands. Interact with the stump to summon the boss in the Takezo the Unrivaled quest.

Ad

Start the duel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Phase 1

Ad

Takezo’s arsenal is broad:

An unblockable shoulder slice with a flourish; dodge this attack or pay dearly.

with a flourish; dodge this attack or pay dearly. Triple over-the-shoulder stabs; these must be parried or avoided.

Takezo crouches, then steps twice before striking. Wait for the actual swing before parrying (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

A draw attack from the hip; this one is always unblockable, so dodge quickly.

this one is always unblockable, so dodge quickly. Kick interruptions; these can break your rhythm mid-combo.

Ad

Use items like Metsubushi or Oni’s Flame if you’re struggling. Once his health dips low enough, the fight resets.

Phase 2

Takezo swaps between an Oar (which is long like a Spear) and his Katana. Most Oar strikes flash with parry glints, but they’re slow, so patience is key. His weapon swaps always trigger an unblockable draw strike, so expect it every time he changes gear.

Conclude the fight for now in Takezo the Unrivaled quest, using the Dual Slash in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Chip him down to a quarter of his health, and he reveals Takezo’s Dual Slash. You’ll be prompted to perform it with Dual Katanas (Triangle + Circle), sealing the duel once executed.

Ad

Completing the Takezo the Unrivaled quest grants you the Dual Katana Spirit Attack, a major boost to your combat toolkit. Takezo challenges you to a future rematch atop Mount Yotei, but only after you master his Five Teachings.

That means equipping all five Charms from his Disciples, which requires unlocking enough Charm slots later in the story in Ghost of Yotei.

Check out more Ghost of Yotei guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.