All Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and where to find them

Sucker Punch Productions has incorporated numerous Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs throughout the entire title. These secrets are references to previous games and titles that have been released by the studio, and are, in our opinion, quite a nice little touch to the game.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a list of all the Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and where you can find them in-game. Read below to know more.

All Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and where you can find them

As of writing the article, there are five unique Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs in the game. As we stated above, these Easter Eggs are a reference to their previously released titles, such as Sly Cooper and InFamous. We've got collectible cosmetics, rock scriptures, and other related secrets that you can discover in the game.

Ad

Trending

Without further ado, here's a list of the different GOY Easter Eggs and their locations:

InFamous Easter Egg

Pillar of the Fallen (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The InFamous 1 Easter Egg is located in Ishikari Plain near Ohara Beach. In this area, you can locate the Pillar of the Fallen at the southwestern corner of the map. This is a reference to Cole McGrath from Sucker Punch's popular series, InFamous. With this Easter Egg, you can unlock the Infamous Strike dual katana in the game.

Ad

Read more: Ghost of Yotei ending explained

Sly Thief Mask

The Sly Thief Easter Egg (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The Sly Thief Mask is a collectible Easter Egg reward that you get for completing the Shiro the Swindler Bounty in the game. The mask and its design are a clear-cut reference to Sucker Punch Productions' Sly Cooper series. You can find this Easter Egg quest in the Ishikari Plains, near Yokai's Nest.

Ad

InFamous 2 Easter Egg

InFamous 2 Mural (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Yotei also features an InFamous 2 Easter Egg in the game. You can locate it at the Tokachi Range, near the Yubari Lake. Scale up to the Amber Respite Shrine, and then head toward the lake. From here, follow the path under the canopy of trees with orange foliage. At the end of the cliff's edge, you can find a mural depicting a scene from InFamous 2.

Ad

Also read: Playing Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei, explained

Animal summoning Easter Egg

As you traverse across Ezo, you will stumble upon areas with signs marked with a bow. Whenever you bow at these signs, you will trigger one of the Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs, and there is a chance of summoning frogs, birds, and other critters around you.

Sir Raleigh the Frog Easter Egg

Sir Raleigh the Frog Easter Egg (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Arguably, one of the most sought-after Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs is the one featuring Sir Raleigh the Frog. You can locate it at the Tokachi Range, near the Faithful Leap Shrine.

Ad

Scale up the Faithful Leap Shrine halfway, and find the open area with ferns filling up the floor. You will see some deer in the area as well. From here, you will see a scalable rock wall. Traverse up it, and use the handholds to climb up to a location where you can squeeze through.

You will emerge at a location where you will find a big mural of Sir Raleigh the Frog holding a cup of water and wearing a black hat.

Ad

Check out: How to uncover map in Ghost of Yotei (lifting fog of war)

That's everything that you need to know about the Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and where you can locate them in-game. For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.