Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Snowstorm Katagiri bounty

Snowstorm Katagiri is one of the bounties that you can take up in Ghost of Yotei. If you are familiar with the location for Houndmaster Toyotaro's bounty, finding this bounty would be quite easy. This mission is quite easy, providing you with quite an easy haul of money for relatively low effort.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed walkthrough to help you complete the Snowstorm Katagiri bounty in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete Snowstorm Katagiri bounty in Ghost of Yotei
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you finish the Katagiri bounty in Ghost of Yotei:
Get the bounty
Similar to the Houdmaster Toyotaro bounty, the Snowstorm Katagiri bounty can be found at the Red Crane Inn's bounty board. It is unlocked by default, can be accepted without completing any additional steps.
Head to Sarobetsu forest
After you have accepted the bounty, head down the Teshio River and locate the Sarobetsu forest. Use the help of your Guiding Wind to navigate through the forest and reach the mission area.
Locate dead horses
Once you reach the area, investigate the area on foot. Continue exploring until you reach the 'Kitsune Altar' point of interest. From here, head east until you spot dead horses on the trail.
Finding and fighting Katagiri
The trail of dead horses will mark the location where you can find Katagiri. Once you spot him, you can directly engage with him in the game. Use a combination of offensive strikes, counters, and parries to continuously chip at his health.
As soon as Katagirit falls to approximately a quarter of his full HP, he will use a smoke bomb to evade you. He will run uphill and head towards his allies near the campfire. Pursue him, but be wary, as his allies will target you.
Defeating Katagiri
At this stage, we urge you to opt for ranged gameplay. Use your bow to defeat all the enemies around you, and then pursue Katagiri once again. You can then use any of your desired weapons to take him down.
Once you eliminate him, you will have completed the Snowstorm Katagiri bounty in Ghost of Yotei, and in return, you will get your hands on 1500 coins.
