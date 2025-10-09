Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty

Houndmaster Toyotaro is one of the bounty quests in Ghost of Yotei. You can find it in the Teshio Ridge in the game. It's quite a useful quest, providing you with a Toyotaro Fang and a few hundred coins to help you upgrade the different weapons in your arsenal.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed walkthrough to help complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.

How to complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei:

Get the bounty

First and foremost, head to the Teshio Ridge and locate the Red Crane Inn. Here, you will find the bounty board. Select the required bounty to start the quest.

Securing the bounty at the Red Crane Inn (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YouTube.com/@gamerackguides)

Locate the dogs or cages

Once you've gotten your hands on the bounty, proceed to head to the Teshio River in the game. Investigate the area until you locate a pack of dogs. Follow their trail and look around until you find a camp with a few cages scattered around. This is where you will find Toyotaro.

Locating Toyotaro by tracking his dogs (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YouTube.com/@gamerackguides)

Fighting Toyotaro

As soon as you find Toyotaro, a fight will begin. First and foremost, get rid of the hounds that will jump in to defend the antagonist. Once done, take down the Houndmaster to complete the bounty.

Fighting the Houndmaster (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YouTube.com/@gamerackguides)

Rewards

After completing the bounty, you can unlock the following items:

Toyotaro's Fang

750 Coins

That's everything that you need to know about completing the bounty for the Houndmaster in Ghost of Yotei.

