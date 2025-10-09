Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty

Houndmaster Toyotaro is one of the bounty quests in Ghost of Yotei. You can find it in the Teshio Ridge in the game. It's quite a useful quest, providing you with a Toyotaro Fang and a few hundred coins to help you upgrade the different weapons in your arsenal.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed walkthrough to help complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.
How to complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete the Houndmaster Toyotaro bounty in Ghost of Yotei:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Get the bounty
First and foremost, head to the Teshio Ridge and locate the Red Crane Inn. Here, you will find the bounty board. Select the required bounty to start the quest.
You might be interested in: All Ghost of Yotei Easter Eggs and where to find them
Locate the dogs or cages
Once you've gotten your hands on the bounty, proceed to head to the Teshio River in the game. Investigate the area until you locate a pack of dogs. Follow their trail and look around until you find a camp with a few cages scattered around. This is where you will find Toyotaro.
Check out: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest
Fighting Toyotaro
As soon as you find Toyotaro, a fight will begin. First and foremost, get rid of the hounds that will jump in to defend the antagonist. Once done, take down the Houndmaster to complete the bounty.
Also read: Playing Zeni Hajiki (mini-game) in Ghost of Yotei, explained
Rewards
After completing the bounty, you can unlock the following items:
- Toyotaro's Fang
- 750 Coins
That's everything that you need to know about completing the bounty for the Houndmaster in Ghost of Yotei.
For more related guides, check out:
- Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Takezo the Unrivaled quest
- How to effectively use Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei
- Ghost of Yotei Storm Blade walkthrough: How to complete Jin Sakai Myth quest
- Why did Saito kill Atsu's family in Ghost of Yotei?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.