Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Legend of Opusnupuri myth quest

The Legend of Opusnupuri is a Mythic Tale in Ghost of Yotei that you can unlock during Chapter 1. In this quest, you must face a deadly bear and defeat it using a special arrow. Upon completion, you can obtain a major Ranged Charm, Charm of True Aim, that can make the Yumi bow automatically lock onto enemies.

Ad

On that note, this article provides a detailed guide for completing The Legend of Opusnupuri" myth quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Legend of Opusnupuri myth quest in Ghost of Yotei

To start The Legend of Opusnupuri quest in Ghost of Yotei, you have to visit the Yukar Storyteller at Husko Kotan. After reaching this location, the storyteller will begin to tell the tale of okikurmi's arrow, which pierced through a mountain. Upon listening to the story, a child nearby mentions that this arrow could be found near the Niptay Mountain.

Ad

Trending

Head to the Niptay Mountain

Talk to the Ainu on Niptay Mountain to progress through the quest (Image via Sucker Punch)

After listening to the tale, head to the Niptay Mountain to continue this quest. Over here, you must follow the trail leading to the top of the mountain. You can find ledges and grappling points to help you climb the hill. While climbing the mountain, you will come across the camp of an NPC, Ainu, who will offer you a meal.

Ad

To know more about okikurmi's arrow, you will have to start a fire and prepare a meal at the camp. After preparing the meal, Ainu will ask you to follow him. He will stop in front of a gate and will ask you to continue following the path alone to find okikurmi's arrow.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Saito quest

Follow the trail on the mountain

Ad

Investigate the camp (Image via Sucker Punch)

After opening the gate with the help of Ainu, you will find another trail leading you to a campsite. After investigating this camp, a bear will attack you and throw you towards a lake below the mountain. After falling into the lake, you will hear gunfire; follow the source of the gunfire to continue The Legend of Opusnupuri quest.

Ad

Climb up the grappling point on the top-right corner to escape from the bear or bad kamuy (Image via Sucker Punch)

When you reach the location of the gunshots, you will come across an injured ronin who says that the bear is a demon, and all weapons are useless against it. Soon after talking with the Ronin, the bear will appear before you, and you must quickly grapple to the top of a wall, located beside the Ronin, to escape from the bear.

Ad

Follow the path ahead of you to escape from the animal; this route will lead you towards a cave.

Also read: How old is Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Search for okikurmi's arrow

Scale up this wall to exit the cave (Image via Sucker Punch)

Inside the cave, you will find a path that leads to a dead end. Over here, you will find some climbing points to help you get to the top of the wall. After climbing the wall, you will reach the exit of the cave, and you can find the Ainu you met previously in this quest. He will mention that only okikurmi's arrow can kill this animal. After interacting with him, he will point you in the direction in which you can find this arrow.

Ad

Use the grass as a cover to hide from the bear (Image via Sucker Punch)

Use the grappling point near the Ainu to jump down the cliff. You will find the bear patrolling this area. Crouch near the grass to remain undetected, and shortly ahead, you will find some climbing points to scale towards the top of the mountain. You will come across the bear once again, and you can use the grass as cover to get past it.

Ad

Climb this wall near the burning torch (Image via Sucker Punch)

You will find a few grappling points that will lead you towards the location of the arrow. However, once again, you will encounter the bear in your path; use the grass to move stealthily. In this area, you will find a burning torch near a wall. Scale the wall near this torch to head to the top of the mountain.

Ad

Okikurmi's arrow at the base of a tree in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

After climbing this wall, you will come across some other burning torches, which will lead you towards a grappling point. Descend the cliff using this grappling point, and you will find okikurmi's arrow at the base of a tree, right in front of you.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of the Shamisen quest (The Kitsune)

Kill the bad kamuy

Defeat the bad kamuy using okikurmi's arrow (Image via Sucker Punch)

After obtaining this arrow, climb the wall near the frozen waterfall, which is located behind the tree. You will find the Ainu on this path, and he will suggest that you kill the bear, which is also known as the bad kamuy. Hold L2 to shoot the bad kamuy and kill him.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei ending explained

This action marks the conclusion of the "The Legend of Opusnupuri" quest in Ghost of Yotei. After completing the mission, you will receive the Charm of True Aim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.