Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of the Shamisen quest (The Kitsune)

The Way of the Shamisen quest (The Kitsune) is the follow-up mission after Blood on the Snow in Ghost of Yotei. Atsu believes the cipher she picked up from the Nine Tails’ training base might finally expose the Kitsune’s hidden stronghold. This quest involves chasing leads, solving layered puzzles, and pressing deeper into the Nine Tails’ world.

Ad

On that note, here is how to complete The Way of the Shamisen quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Way of the Shamisen quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei

Once Blood on the Snow ends, open your map and look for the Golden Gingko Leaf icon north of the Nine Tails camp. This marks the Red Crane Inn, where Atsu returns to Oyuki.

Ad

Trending

Location for The Way of the Shamisen quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Head inside and find her seated behind sliding doors at the back. Interacting with Oyuki kicks off the mission. She hints at new intel, and soon leads Atsu upstairs to a hidden passage in a room where you can spy on Commander Fujita.

Ad

The hidden passage in The Way of the Shamisen quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Your dialogue choices here are (“You’re full of surprises” or “That’s useful. And disgusting.”). But don't worry, as these don’t affect the outcome.

Ad

Follow Oyuki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Go through the passage by pressing R2 until you reach the hearing eavesdropping area. You’ll overhear Fujita talking about an informant named Chosuke, tied to the Matsumae samurai. After this, Oyuki distracts Fujita so Atsu can search his quarters.

Ad

Check the letter ASAP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Check the letter on the table for Chosuke’s location, then scour the bed for another note, and finally, inspect the cabinet for a scrap marked with Nine Tails symbols. Leave with Oyuki, who explains her plan to investigate the Nakajima Sake House.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (The Kitsune)

Infiltrating the Nakajima Sake House

Ride along with Oyuki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Reach the sake house. After you arrive, a short cutscene plays, and Oyuki and you disguise yourselves as waitresses to stay hidden. Once inside, blend in by pouring drinks and playing music while keeping an ear out.

Ad

Patrons let slip that Chosuke has been upstairs gambling since morning. Climb the stairs with Oyuki, who quietly hands you something for Chosuke’s drink, so that he pukes out.

Chosuke in The Way of the Shamisen quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

At the far end, you’ll spot Chosuke. Fetch him a smooth sake from the wine rack and serve it. He soon rushes outside and starts puking, where he admits that the Nine Tails’ symbols come from a Black Dye House near the river.

Ad

Exploring the Black Dye House

Follow Oyuki riding along to the Dye house. Inside, signs of a struggle hint that the workers have been taken. You’ll notice kitsune statues and dye lids carved with symbols, and this is your first puzzle of the mission.

The puzzle in The Way of the Shamisen quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Puzzle solution

Ad

Place the left-facing kitsune on the left pedestal and the right-facing kitsune on the right pedestal.

on the left pedestal and the on the right pedestal. Rotate the dye vat lids so the left lid faces left and the right lid faces right.

This unlocks the central lid, revealing a hidden passage.

Rescuing the Dye Master

Take out the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Continue down until you reach a chamber with Nine Tails shinobi. Defeat them, then unlock the dye master’s cage. She warns you that more hostages are deeper inside, setting you on the next phase.

Ad

Entering the hideout’s depths

Follow the path in The Way of the Shamisen quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

From here, you’ll face platforming challenges:

Ad

Interact with the fox statue to drop a slackline.

to drop a slackline. Cross beams to reach the far side.

Use the grappling hook to tear down a barricade.

to tear down a barricade. Swing from ceiling grapple points to advance.

Eventually, you’ll reach the hostage chamber. Unfortunately, all captives are dead, but fox statues near the cages provide clues for the next puzzle.

Read also: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Blind Stranger quest

Kitsune statue puzzle box

Ad

The locked gate requires arranging four statues that represent emotions:

Proud (standing): don’t move it.

don’t move it. Joyful (looking up): rotate right.

rotate right. Angry (crouched): rotate right.

rotate right. Scared (arched back): rotate left.

Completing this unlocks the chamber with the Kitsune’s Puzzle Box.

Acquiring the Kitsune’s Puzzle Box

Inside, a cutscene plays as Atsu and Oyuki recover the Puzzle Box. Back at the residential building, Oyuki opens it and reveals a list of ingredients used by the Kitsune to craft poison, plus a site where they harvest the materials.

Ad

This discovery leads directly into the next mission, Poison and Lies, where Atsu continues her pursuit of the Nine Tails.

Rewards and conclusion

Clearing The Way of the Shamisen quest pushes the Kitsune storyline forward, and you also gain:

The Kitsune’s Puzzle Box is a story item.

is a story item. Progression toward uncovering the Nine Tails’ hideout and poison-making secrets.

Check out more guides on Ghost of Yotei from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.