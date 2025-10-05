Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Blood on the Snow quest (The Kitsune)

The Blood on the Snow quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei is one of the more layered side tales you’ll encounter early on. It begins with a quiet meeting but quickly evolves into a mix of stealth, puzzles, combat, and a deeper look into the mysterious Nine Tails shinobi.

Ad

On that note, here is how to complete the Blood on the Snow quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete Blood on the Snow quest (The Kitsune) in Ghost of Yotei

After concluding the Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest, head outside the inn and look for Oyuki, who’s standing with her horse near the building. Speak with her, and Atsu learns that Oyuki has been listening in and she already knows about the former's search for the Kitsune.

Ad

Trending

Interacting with Oyuki in Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

She explains that the Kitsune leads the Nine Tails, a feared group of shinobi who have been driving families from their land and killing.

Ad

To make her point, Oyuki asks Atsu to look around the settlement. For this, press R2 to inspect and move the right stick to scan the area. Focus on the white glimmers that highlight places of interest.

After this inspection, Atsu can respond with either “Helping you helps me” or “Don’t get excited.” Your choice doesn’t change the outcome. Either way, Oyuki suggests following her for a lead.

Setting the trap at the shrine

Ad

Mount your horse and ride with Oyuki to a shrine nearby. She explains that some villagers believe the Kitsune is supernatural, leaving offerings at shrines to appease him. The plan is simple: leave coins as bait, wait for Nine Tails to retrieve them, and follow them back to their lair.

Choose your option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

You’ll have two dialogue choices:

Ad

“I’m not paying.” - Oyuki covers the cost.

Oyuki covers the cost. “This better work (200 Mon).” - Atsu pays herself.

Whichever you pick, the plan goes ahead. From there, follow Oyuki up the hill and hide behind a wooden log. Soon, a cutscene plays, and the Nine Tails shinobi arrive. Watch through your Spyglass as one wipes snow from a rock to reveal a symbol.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Bomb Maker quest

Ad

Tracking the Nine Tails through the forest

Stay crouched and follow at a distance, using tall grass for cover. Eventually, the group splits. Atsu chooses the one heading left.

Follow the Shinobis and take the left leading to the fox (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

As Atsu, trot behind your chosen shinobi carefully until he passes between two massive boulders. Slip through the same gap. Suddenly, four Nine Tails shinobi ambush Atsu; defeat them (one uses suicide rather than give answers). Oyuki arrives, disappointed in her tracking, but discovers a map on the dead.

Ad

Take down the Shinobis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Atsu insists on continuing alone, while Oyuki is reluctantly sent back to the inn. Before parting, Oyuki learns Atsu’s name and reacts strangely. She’s now listed as a Wolf Pack ally in the menu.

Ad

Read also: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Blind Stranger quest

Finding the Nine Tails base

With the map in hand, head southeast toward the Golden Leaf marker.

Follow the Golden Leaf in Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Slide down the rocky slope, cross the red forest, and enter through an open gate. Climb the stairs until you reach a stone door carved with fox figures, which is your first puzzle.

Ad

Puzzle 1: Lantern fox statues

Examine the fox carvings flanking the Nine Tails symbol; the clue points to the lanterns nearby. Grab a torch and light only the lanterns marked by fox statues. This opens a hidden crawlspace beneath the wall. Slip through, climb the wall beyond, and reach the first training yard.

Light up the correct lanterns to open up the crawl space (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Here, a group of Nine Tails shinobi ambushes Atsu from the bushes. Defeat them and move on to the second puzzle.

Ad

Puzzle 2: Matching fox statues

Once the puzzle is solved, press R2 and move forward (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

In front of the locked door are two pedestals, each tied to fox statues with unique postures. You must find the missing statues that match:

Ad

Behind the left fox statue, discover another fox with its left paw raised. Place it on the left pedestal.

Near the brazier and training dummies, find the fox with its right paw raised. Place it on the right pedestal.

The door opens, leading you upward to a loot chest, rope bridges, and a grappling section. Collect Sake and Blind Bombs near the firepit if needed. Eventually, you reach the third puzzle.

Ad

Puzzle 3: Symbol cipher and rotating fox statues

Markers for reaching puzzle 3 in the Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Here stands a wall with four fox statues on pedestals. Each pedestal has an unfamiliar symbol.

Ad

Examine the statues in Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Head inside the nearby building to investigate, where you’ll be ambushed by more Nine Tails shinobi. After clearing them, examine the scroll on the counter; it’s a cipher explaining the symbols. Use the touchpad to copy it for reference.

Ad

The cipher in Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The red-highlighted symbols refer to concepts like progress, engagement, or death. The darker ones indicate directions:

Ad

Triangle = Up/Away

Square = Left

Circle with line = Right

Dragonfly = Down/Toward

Return to the fox statues and align them according to their pedestal symbols:

Circle with line > turn right

Dragonfly > leave as-is

Triangle > turn away

Square > turn left

Scale up to conclude the Blood on the Snow quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

With the puzzle solved, a ladder drops. Use it to climb up to a building containing a chest and, more importantly, the Nine Tails Acolyte Armor, which proves you’ve passed their initiation trial.

Ad

Wrapping up the Blood on the Snow quest

Exit the training grounds, and Atsu admits the Kitsune wasn’t there, though the cipher and armor are valuable leads. With this, the Blood on the Snow quest (The Kitsune) ends, setting up the next mission in Ghost of Yotei, titled "The Way of the Shamisen."

Check out more guides on Ghost of Yotei from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.