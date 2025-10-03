Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete the Saito quest

Saito is one of the Chapter 1 quests in Ghost of Yotei, which is accessible only after completing The Old Inn quest and The Way of Dual Katana quest. Its main objective is to infiltrate Saito's training fortress and defeat him afterward. Completing this quest will upgrade Atsu's armor significantly.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Saito quest in Ghost of Yotei.
The Saito quest in Ghost of Yotei: Location
After completing the initial missions of the Ghost of Yotei Chapter 1, travel to the Tomamu Marshlands to find Saito's training fortress. It is located in the far east of Yotei's Shadow Inn.
Next, go near the main gate and interact with it to provide the required password to the Saito Outlaw. Following that, you can access the fortress and start the mission, referred to as "Shogun of the North."
The Saito quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough
Locate Lord Saito
After talking to the Saito Outlaw and learning that Lord Saito is currently in the fortress, he will identify Atsu. So immediately after that, you must defeat him in a Standoff to proceed forward.
To move stealthily, take the path on the left while hiding in the bushes. Climb on top of the roof and cross to the other side using the rope.
Carefully move forward using the bushes and then squeeze through the small gap in the wooden gate.
Next, take the path on the left by jumping onto the rocky platforms. Go uphill through the trail on the left and climb onto the roof to start a cutscene. You will finally be able to see Lord Saito from there.
Reach the top of the fortress
Use the Spyglass to track two prompted areas in that area. Then, fall onto the bushes and use their cover to move forward.
Dive into the water, and carefully continue forward while avoiding the Saito Outlaws. You can assassinate the enemies from behind on the way.
After a bit, move onto the bushes on the right, take out the unaware enemy, and use the Guiding Wind to reach the opposite segment of the area.
Next, go through the tiny gap in the fences and continue downhill.
Jump to the other side and use the ledges to proceed right. After climbing up to the platform, continue forward and use the grappling hook to jump to the opposite side.
Again, use the ledges on the right to move to the small platform. Now, climb up using the ledges and go through the gap in the wooden fence.
As you're hiding in the bushes, a Saito Outlaw will open the large gate. Sneakily go past him to enter the next area.
Jump onto the roof of the nearest building and assassinate the Saito Outlaw there.
Use the rope to reach the other side and take out the enemies from behind.
Follow the path on the right and go through the gap in the fence.
Move uphill for a bit and slide down using the slope. Immediately at the end, use the grappling hook to jump across to the platform on the opposite side. Use the ledges to climb up and then use the grappling hook twice to proceed.
Next, use the ledges to go up, then the grappling hook to reach near an opening. Go through it to encounter Lord Saito.
Eliminate Lord Saito
When you see Saito from the top, assassinate him. However, you will fail to do so, and the main boss battle against him will begin after a cutscene.
As Saito uses a spear, use the Dual Katana to have an easier time in the battle. You can parry his blue-glint attacks and strike him.
At this point in the story, this fight will be somewhat easier, and you can efficiently go past him using the fundamental mechanics.
When Saito's health bar reaches nearly the end, a cutscene will be triggered, where the enemy will flee the area.
With this, the Saito (Shogun of the North) quest in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end. When the cutscene ends, you can select any of the prompts, and then your armor will be upgraded automatically.
