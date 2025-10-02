How to unlock Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

Ghost of Yotei features a variety of different weapons to master, including the Dual Katana. This weapon setup is both agile and deadly, making it great for those who prefer an aggressive playstyle. That said, obtaining it is a long-winded process, as the Dual Katana is locked behind a story mission in Sucker Punch's latest open-world action-adventure game.

Here's everything to know about how to get the Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei.

How to get the Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei

The Dual Katana weapon is unlocked in the Way of the Dual Katana mission. This quest sees Atsu track down the Dual Katana Master, who teaches her how to wield this technique in order to avenge her family. This follows a lengthy plotline, including trials that must be overcome in order to learn the weapon, as well as a flashback.

All of this ends in a finale against enemies whom Atsu must defeat to fully master the weapon (which works great against Polearm-wielding foes). Concluding the Way of the Dual Katana quest allows players to then pursue additional missions or explore the world as they prefer with the new technique in hand. That said, the Dual Katanas also have associated skills to unlock as well.

All Dual Katana skill tree abilities and upgrades in Ghost of Yotei

Dual Katana skill tree (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Dual Katana can be enhanced with its own skill tree. Here are the upgrades in this category to unlock:

Dual Katana: Quick, high-pressure attacks. Effective against Polearms. Tempest Strike: A series of Dual Katana attacks that end with an unblockable strike that inflicts major damage. Takezo's Dual Slash: A double slash attack with the Dual Katana that Interrupts enemies. Capable of striking two different enemies. Relentless Flurry: Continue a Dual Katana Focus Attack combo after Dashing. Requires fewer attacks to perform Tempest Strike after a successful Parry or Dash. Strength of Winds: Increase Stagger damage against Polearm enemies. Deflecting Strikes: Dual Katana Heavy Attacks automatically Parry Polearm attacks. Improved Tempest Strike: Tempest Strikes inflict massive damage. Dual Tempest Strikes: Grants two unblockable Tempest Strike attacks at the end of a Focus Attack combo with the Dual Katana.

Additionally, the Dual Katana can also be upgraded in exchange for resources at a forge. Here are the details of the possible upgrades:

Dual Katana: 10 Damage (default)

10 Damage (default) Altered Dual Katana: 25 Damage (requires 20 Metals)

25 Damage (requires 20 Metals) Reinforced Dual Katana: 50 Damage (requires 20 Metals and 15 Oni Raider Mask Pieces)

50 Damage (requires 20 Metals and 15 Oni Raider Mask Pieces) Enhanced Dual Katana: 55 Damage (requires 30 Metals and 20 Shinobi Steel)

55 Damage (requires 30 Metals and 20 Shinobi Steel) Perfected Dual Katana: 100 Damage (requires 60 Metals, 15 Gun Parts, and 15 Rare Metals)

That is all there is to know about the Dual Katana in Ghost of Yotei.

