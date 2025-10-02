7 best beginner tips and tricks for Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is a vast open-world journey where players step into the shoes of a new protagonist, Atsu, and experience her story across the Yotei lands. Whether players are returning fans or newcomers, they will need to arm themselves with knowledge before taking on the adventure that lies ahead.

This guide details handy tips that are good to know when starting a new playthrough in Ghost of Yotei. Read on to know more.

Best Ghost of Yotei tips and tricks for beginners

A world of danger and discovery awaits (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) Enable target lock-on from the settings menu

Ghost of Yotei features a target lock-on system, which is off by default. It can be toggled by going to the Settings menu and then Gameplay. The target lock has two modes: Enable and Swap on Defeat, which auto-targets the next enemy after one is slain. This is great for precise movement and controls against opponents, especially in tough one-on-one encounters against powerful enemies.

2) Explore the world to find Altars of Reflection

An Altar of Reflection is a point of interest that rewards Atsu with skill points. These can then be invested in the skill trees to unlock various perks and upgrades. That said, these are dotted around the map, such as at the end of parkour challenges or in enemy camps, and buying map fragments can reveal their locations if players are struggling to find them.

3) Use Watchtowers to mark points of interest

As players explore the sandbox, they will come across Watchtowers that can be climbed to survey the immediate area. One of the first ones that players will unlock in Ghost of Yotei is the Crow's Nest Watchtower. Using the Spyglass at the top to scan the surroundings can unveil additional points of interest that get marked on the map, like Hot Springs, enemy camps, and more.

4) Use Camps as fast-travel points

Atsu can set up camp in Ghost of Yotei while in the open world, allowing both her and players to gain momentary respite from the action and exploration. While this safe haven allows resting and cooking food, it can also be used as a fast-travel point. This is great to create temporary fast-travel spots in far away areas to return to. Additionally, any recruited vendors will also appear in camp, so players can avail themselves of their wares on the spot.

The lands surrounding Mount Yotei are teeming with action and activities (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

5) Tackle bounties to earn quick money

Ghost of Yotei features civilian settlements around the map as well as Brokers that have bounty boards. These have several bounties up for grabs, offering clues to the whereabouts of criminals that need to be tracked down and dealt with. If players are struggling with money early on, this is a great opportunity to both nab some extra money as well as explore further.

6) Do not underestimate tools in combat

Atsu can use a variety of tools in Ghost of Yotei, allowing her to gain the upper hand in battle. Consumables like the Kunai are great for staggering foes and leaving them vulnerable, while Pocket Sand allows for some breathing room when engaged in a fight against several enemies. Players should not be hesitant to use them if they find themselves in a pinch.

7) Top up on Spirit via Standoffs

Ghost of Yotei features a Standoff mechanic where players can alert surrounding enemies to be able to tackle them head on. This is a risk vs reward system that pits the odds against them, but if they can survive, it will allow clearing out camps fast. Initiating a Standoff also replenishes the Spirit meter, so players can go down this path when low on Spirit.

Ghost of Yotei is available exclusively on the PS5.

