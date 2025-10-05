How old is Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei has quickly become one of the most popular PlayStation exclusive titles of the year. It’s a sequel to the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, where you play as Atsu in the remote region of Ezo. Naturally, many players might be curious to know more about the protagonist, especially her age. While the game doesn't directly mention it, there are clear hints about it. For those wondering, Atsu is 28 years old during the events of Ghost of Yotei.

On that note, here’s how her age is confirmed in the game.

Atsu’s age in Ghost of Yotei explained

Atsu’s story begins long before the main events of the game. According to the official cosplay guide posted by PlayStation, she was 12 years old during the Night of the Burning Tree, when the Yotei Six attacked and killed her family. After somehow surviving the massacre, she disappeared for several years before returning to Ezo again. The first sentence of her introduction reads:

"At a mere 12 years of age, Atsu lost her family to the ruthless Yōtei Six outlaws and their leader, Lord Saito."

The same cosplay guide also confirms that she returned 16 years later. Now, if you combine these two details of being 12 years old during the tragedy and returning to Ezo after 16 years, it puts Atsu's age at exactly 28 years.

Atsu's introduction in the official cosplay guide (Image via PlayStation)

This timeline also lines up with other in-game materials, which were discovered over a year ago in the promotional trailers. Many people in the community were able to translate the wanted posters in the trailer that suggested the age to be 28 to 30 years.

Atsu’s appearance might make her seem older to some players, and quite understandably so. She has been showcased as a hardened warrior who has lived through years of pain and survival, which naturally gives her a more mature look. However, she canonically remains in her late twenties throughout the game.

That's everything you need to know about Atsu's age in Ghost of Yotei.

