Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Kusarigama’s Shame side quest

The Kusarigama’s Shame side quest in Ghost of Yotei is a sensei tale that leads you to Nine Tails. It slowly unfolds the emotional conflict between Master Enomoto and his grandson, who has now joined the enemy forces. Along the way, you will learn several fighting techniques and skills that can help you clear later stages. In the end, you can claim the kusarigama once you have unlocked all the required skills from the Altar of Reflection.
This article guides you on completing The Kusarigama’s Shame side quest.
Speak with Master Enomoto
To start the Kusarigama’s Shame side quest, head to Owl Mountain and speak with Master Enomoto inside his dojo. This interaction will trigger a cutscene. After the cutscene ends, you will find three techniques available for you to learn. Examine each of them shown on the scroll by pressing “R2.”
Training fight against Master Enomoto
Once you learn all three techniques, you will face a duel against Master Enomoto to try out the techniques. During the training, use the Claw and Talon by pressing Triangle + Circle on your console. After finishing the training, follow Master Enomoto to reach the edge of the snowy mountain.
From there, use your spyglass to observe the nearby forest. Look for highlighted areas that indicate where to focus. Eventually, you will discover an old campsite with a cold, extinguished fire. Just beyond it, you will also find a narrow, hidden path that leads upward. Enomoto will explain that the path was once used to transport prisoners in secret.
Follow Enomoto to reach the campsite
After the dialogue, continue following Enomoto to reach the campsite you just observed from the mountain's edge. When you arrive, Enomoto will ask you to build a fire and hide in the bushes. Start the fire by pressing "R2" in front of the camp. Once you light the fire, a cutscene appears, showcasing some of the Nine Tails members passing through the route.
Defeat Nine Tails
While speaking to the enemies, Enomoto suddenly calls out Atsu’s name, and a fight begins. You must defeat the members of Nine Tails with the help of Enomoto. Since they are more defensive enemies, you can easily kill them one by one with a few strikes. After defeating them, some additional members of Nine Tails will appear, along with Enomoto’s grandson.
Following the dialogue, you must eliminate the remaining members, as well as Enomoto's grandson, who is also one of the enemy members. Once the cutscene ends, follow Master Enomoto as he leads you to the weapon that shaped his legacy, his Kusarigama.
Claim Kusarigama to conclude The Kusarigama’s Shame side quest
To claim the weapon, you must prove yourself by mastering every Kusarigama technique at the Altars of Reflection. Only then can you return to this sacred spot and free the weapon from its bindings. During this process, you will also unlock the "Way of Kusarigama" trophy. After you have gained all the skills, return to the location and press Triangle to release the kusarigama from its statue.
This concludes the Kusarigama’s Shame side quest. It is important to note that even if you’re not yet ready, don’t worry, as you can revisit the dojo later. Simply fast travel to Owl Mountain, head toward the Animal Carvings, and return to the kusarigama’s spot.
