Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Soma the Condemned bounty

In Ghost of Yotei, the Soma the Condemned bounty quest is the final bounty target in the Yotei Grasslands. To unlock this quest, you must first complete all other bounties in the region and then speak to Kojiro. Soma is a formidable opponent and a skilled flute player, requiring a prudent strategy to be defeated. After beating Soma, you will be rewarded with the Bounty Master Armor and 1,500 coins.
This article guides you on how to complete Soma the Condemned bounty.
Soma the Condemned bounty quest guide in Ghost of Yotei
Reach Lake Jozan
After accepting the Soma the Condemned bounty quest from Kojiro, you need to visit Lake Jozan, which is north-west of Yotei Grasslands. As you arrive, you will encounter a few enemies to deal with. After defeating them, head straight through the path to arrive at a cave. The entrance to the cave, however, will have a huge, locked wooden door, and behind that, you will hear some flute music.
Open the wooden door
To unlock the door, you need to equip your Shamisen and play "Song of Soma" while standing in front of the gate. To equip the Shamisen, swipe left on the Touchpad, and you can play the song. After the song concludes, the wooden door will open on its own. Enter through the door and follow the cave path, which will lead you to an upward-sloping area.
Proceed through the cave
To reach the end, first jump onto the cliff, then make your way to the opposite cliff. From there, jump onto the tree branch to reach the solid ground. Once there, follow the right path where you will find a small tunnel passway. Crawl through it to reach the other side, which connects to another cave.
As you enter the cave, you will find a bamboo door that requires the grappling hook to open. As you pull the door, a cutscene will trigger, revealing Soma. Afterward, a brief dialogue unfolds between Soma and Atsu, leading directly into a 1v1 fight.
Defeat Soma to conclude the Soma the Condemned bounty quest
Defeating Soma is quite easy, as he is not as challenging as some enemies you will face later in the game. Most of the time, he will try to defend against your strikes, but after taking a few hits, he will start attacking back. It's best to strike early and capitalize on your momentum. Observe Soma's striking patterns and movements. When he begins to strike, simply block it.
Continue the same pattern: strike continuously and then block his hits. After a few moments, he will be defeated and fall to the ground. As a last request, Soma will ask you to play the Shamisen with him. Once you fulfill this request, Soma the Condemned bounty quest will conclude, and you will be rewarded with his armor.
