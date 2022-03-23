Ghostwire Tokyo: Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree guide

The Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree is arguably the most important skill tree in Ghostwire Tokyo. This skill tree focuses on the main elemental combat with Ethereal Weaving, which the player uses to fight different enemies.

Set for launch on PS5 and PC, Ghostwire Tokyo presents the player with a corrupted version of the rain-soaked, neon-lit streets of Tokyo, where all the living beings have disappeared, leaving behind an eerie city infested with demons from the Japanese folklore.

Let's take a look at the Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree in Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo: The different skills in the Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree

The Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree can be considered the main skill tree for combat in Ghostwire Tokyo. There are a total of 21 skills in the Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree divided into four branches.

The Ethereal Weaving Skill tree in Ghostwire Tokyo consists of the main elemental attacks. Three of the four branches belong to the different elemental weavings: Wind, Water, and Fire, with the fourth one being that of charged attacks.

Here are the different skills on the Ethereal Weaving Skill Tree in Ghostwire Tokyo:

Shinashiki: Wind Weaving

Shinashiki : Wind Weaving – This allows The player to blast weak but rapid gusts of air with win-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked from the beginning)

: Wind Weaving – This allows The player to blast weak but rapid gusts of air with win-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked from the beginning) Shinatobe I : Wind Weaving Speed Boost – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 15%. (15 skill points required)

: Wind Weaving Speed Boost – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 15%. (15 skill points required) Shinatobe II : Wind Weaving Speed Boost (II) – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 30% (20 skill points required)

: Wind Weaving Speed Boost (II) – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 30% (20 skill points required) Shinatobe III : Wind Weaving Speed Boost (III) – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 50% (40 skill points required)

: Wind Weaving Speed Boost (III) – Increases the fire rate for Wind Weaving attacks by 50% (40 skill points required) Shinatshiko I : Wind Charge Attack: More Shots – Increases the number of shots fired for charged Wind Weaving attacks to 3 shots. (15 skill points required)

: Wind Charge Attack: More Shots – Increases the number of shots fired for charged Wind Weaving attacks to 3 shots. (15 skill points required) Shinatshiko II: Wind Charge Attack: More Shots (II) – Increases the number of shots fired for charged Wind Weaving attacks to 4 shots. (20 skill points and three Magatama required)

Wadashiki: Water Weaving

Wadashiki : Water Weaving – This allows the player to launch wide, close-range water attacks with water-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked in chapter two)

: Water Weaving – This allows the player to launch wide, close-range water attacks with water-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked in chapter two) Wadatsumi I : Water Weaving: More Shots – Enables the player to fire 2 shots at a time with Water Weaving. (15 skill points required)

: Water Weaving: More Shots – Enables the player to fire 2 shots at a time with Water Weaving. (15 skill points required) Wadatsumi II : Water Weaving: More Shots (II) – Enables the player to fire 3 shots at a time with Water Weaving. (20 skill points and 3 Magamtama required)

: Water Weaving: More Shots (II) – Enables the player to fire 3 shots at a time with Water Weaving. (20 skill points and 3 Magamtama required) Wadanokami I : Water Charge Attack: Width Boost – Increases the width of charged Water Weaving attacks to 5 meters. (15 skill points required)

: Water Charge Attack: Width Boost – Increases the width of charged Water Weaving attacks to 5 meters. (15 skill points required) Wadanokami II : Water Charge Attack: Width Boost (II) – Increases the width of charged Water Weaving attacks to 7 meters. (20 skill points required)

: Water Charge Attack: Width Boost (II) – Increases the width of charged Water Weaving attacks to 7 meters. (20 skill points required) Wadanokami II: Water Charge Attack: Width Boost (III) – Increases the width of charged Water Weaving attacks to 9 meters. (40 skill points required)

Hinoshiki: Fire Weaving

Hinoshiki : Fire Weaving – This allows the player to invoke powerful, fiery explosions with fire-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked from the beginning)

: Fire Weaving – This allows the player to invoke powerful, fiery explosions with fire-element Ethereal Weaving. (unlocked from the beginning) Hinokagutsuchi I : Fire Weaving: Piercing – Enables Fire Weaving attacks to pierce through one enemy. (10 skill points required)

: Fire Weaving: Piercing – Enables Fire Weaving attacks to pierce through one enemy. (10 skill points required) Hinokagutsuchi II : Fire Weaving: Piercing (II) – Enables Fire Weaving attacks to pierce through multiple enemies as well as objects such as umbrellas and shields. (20 skill points required)

: Fire Weaving: Piercing (II) – Enables Fire Weaving attacks to pierce through multiple enemies as well as objects such as umbrellas and shields. (20 skill points required) Hinokagabiko I : Fire Charge Attack: Radius Boost – Increases the explosion radius for charged Fire Weaving attacks to 5 meters. (15 skill points required)

: Fire Charge Attack: Radius Boost – Increases the explosion radius for charged Fire Weaving attacks to 5 meters. (15 skill points required) Hinokagabiko II : Fire Charge Attack: Radius Boost (II) – Increases the explosion radius for charged Fire Weaving attacks to 6 meters. (20 skill points required)

: Fire Charge Attack: Radius Boost (II) – Increases the explosion radius for charged Fire Weaving attacks to 6 meters. (20 skill points required) Hinokagabiko III: Fire Charge Attack: Radius Boost (III) – Increases the explosion radius for charged Fire Weaving attacks to 9 meters. (40 skill points and 3 Magatama required)

Takehaya

Takehaya I : Charge Attack – Enables the player to perform charged Ethereal Weaving attacks based on the equipped element. (10 skill points required)

: Charge Attack – Enables the player to perform charged Ethereal Weaving attacks based on the equipped element. (10 skill points required) Takehaya II : Charge Attack: Speed Boost – Shortens the charge time for charged Ethereal Weaving attacks by 25%. (15 skill points required)

: Charge Attack: Speed Boost – Shortens the charge time for charged Ethereal Weaving attacks by 25%. (15 skill points required) Takehaya III: Charge Attack: Speed Boost (II) – Shortens the charge time for charged Ethereal Weaving attacks by 50%. (20 skill points required)

