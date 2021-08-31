Giant Snakehead in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to catch, location, price, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts a vast collection of critters. Similar to how they appear in real life, critters in the game are only available for a short period.

This makes getting hold of them an interesting affair. As sad as it might sound, summer is coming to a glorious end, and players will be able to spot changes on their island when the calendar turns to September in Animal Crossing.

The first change, however, will be the shift in the flora and fauna of the island. The grass will turn into a lighter shade of green, different bushes will be available, and a new set of critters will make their way to the Animal Crossing island.

Giant Snakehead is an extremely popular fish in the game, which is only found in summers. It casts an enormous shadow, and its head looks pretty similar to a snake's.

How to catch the giant snakehead in Animal Crossing

It's usually found between 9.00am and 4.00pm and, as already mentioned, casts a gigantic shadow. The giant snakehead can be found in ponds, and it's quite easy to catch it.

Unfortunately, getting it to show up is an uphill task. The giant snakehead competes with an array of other fish for space in the pond.

However, players can use a couple of tricks to try to grab it sooner rather than later. The first method is to use bait from manila clamps. Players need to throw bait into the pond and keep their fishing rods ready in case the gigantic shadow appears.

The giant snakehead is only found in ponds (Image via Nintendo)

Another method, which involves a lot of work, is to create multiple ponds on the Animal Crossing island. Players can do this via the Island Designer app after purchasing the watercaping permit.

The giant snakehead is mostly popular because of its hefty price tag. Timmy and Tommy will pay 5,500 bells for it. On the flip side, players can sell it to C.J. for 8,250 bells.

The fish appears between June and August for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere, while players in the Southern Hemisphere can try and get it between December and February.

