Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, how to win, and more

The Cloud Cruisin event has ended, and now it is time for tycoons to savor their taste buds with Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go. This new inclusion offers in-game cash rewards and free dice rolls to help you pave your way to riches. It went live on October 5, 2023. Like all the previous events, it will also help you to complete your boards faster.

Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go is a three-day event that requires players to complete milestones to earn lucrative rewards. This article lists all the milestones, the points needed to meet them, and their rewards in one place.

All rewards of Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go event

The Gizmo Gourmet event went live in the game on October 5, 2023, with 50 milestones. You should complete as many of them as you can within October 8, 2023 (the end date) to earn incredible rewards.

Here are all the milestones in this event, the points needed to reach each of them, and their rewards:

Milestones Points Rewards 1 25 80 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 2 20 Green Sticker Pack 3 40 20 dice rolls 4 45 130 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 5 150 75 dice rolls 6 40 Cash rewards 7 50 180 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 10 Mins Cash Grab 10 375 200 dice rolls 11 60 220 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 12 75 Cash Rewards 13 90 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 250 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 15 100 Cash rewards 16 850 450 dice rolls 17 100 300 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 18 110 Yellow Sticker Pack 19 120 5 Mins Cash Boost 20 115 350 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 21 1.3k 700 dice rolls 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash Rewards 24 175 400 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 25 200 Cash rewards 26 2k 950 dice rolls 27 275 10 Mins High Roller 28 300 Gold Sticker Pack 29 325 450 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 30 400 100 dice rolls 31 1.5k Cash Rewards 32 450 120 dice rolls 33 500 500 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 34 650 Blue Sticker Pack 35 750 Cash Rewards 36 5k 2k dice rolls 37 800 520 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces 38 900 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 39 1k Blue Sticker Pack 40 1.5k Cash rewards 41 10k 3.8k dice rolls 42 1.6k 20 Mins High Roller 43 1.75k Cash rewards 44 1.9k Purple Sticker Pack 45 8k Cash rewards 46 2k 500 dice rolls 47 3k Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 3.5k Cash rewards 49 4k 15 Mins Cash Grab 50 17.5k Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7k dice rolls

A Toy Maker Partners event is currently live in the game, where you can make toys with your in-game friends to earn more rewards. You will need some puzzle-like pieces to play this event, which you can earn by reaching milestones in Gizmo Gourmet.

How to win the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go

You will need more than 74K points to hit all of this event's milestones. You will be rewarded with two, three, and five points, respectively, for landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles every time during the event period. Gather the required points to complete a milestone and earn the rewards.

However, while it is easier for tycoons to acquire points to complete the initial milestones, getting over a thousand points this way will be hectic. You can use the higher multipliers for greater rewards in this situation. However, since this is a high-risk, high-reward gamble, feel free to check out our article on how to get more dice rolls for an extra advantage.

The Gizmo Gourmet event also brings plenty of sticker packs. Collect as many as you can to complete the season-long sticker collection event for more rewards.