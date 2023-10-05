Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, how to win, and more

Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, how to win, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 05, 2023 21:12 GMT
Gizmo Gourmet Monopoly Go
Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: All list of rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

The Cloud Cruisin event has ended, and now it is time for tycoons to savor their taste buds with Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go. This new inclusion offers in-game cash rewards and free dice rolls to help you pave your way to riches. It went live on October 5, 2023. Like all the previous events, it will also help you to complete your boards faster.

Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go is a three-day event that requires players to complete milestones to earn lucrative rewards. This article lists all the milestones, the points needed to meet them, and their rewards in one place.

All rewards of Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go event

The complete reward list of Gizmo Gourmet event (Image via Scopely)
The complete reward list of Gizmo Gourmet event (Image via Scopely)

The Gizmo Gourmet event went live in the game on October 5, 2023, with 50 milestones. You should complete as many of them as you can within October 8, 2023 (the end date) to earn incredible rewards.

Here are all the milestones in this event, the points needed to reach each of them, and their rewards:

Milestones

Points

Rewards

1

25

80 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

2

20

Green Sticker Pack

3

40

20 dice rolls

4

45

130 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

5

150

75 dice rolls

6

40

Cash rewards

7

50

180 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

8

55

Green Sticker Pack

9

65

10 Mins Cash Grab

10

375

200 dice rolls

11

60

220 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

12

75

Cash Rewards

13

90

Green Sticker Pack

14

80

250 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

15

100

Cash rewards

16

850

450 dice rolls

17

100

300 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

18

110

Yellow Sticker Pack

19

120

5 Mins Cash Boost

20

115

350 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

21

1.3k

700 dice rolls

22

150

Pink Sticker Pack

23

160

Cash Rewards

24

175

400 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

25

200

Cash rewards

26

2k

950 dice rolls

27

275

10 Mins High Roller

28

300

Gold Sticker Pack

29

325

450 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

30

400

100 dice rolls

31

1.5k

Cash Rewards

32

450

120 dice rolls

33

500

500 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

34

650

Blue Sticker Pack

35

750

Cash Rewards

36

5k

2k dice rolls

37

800

520 Toy Maker Partners Puzzle Pieces

38

900

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

39

1k

Blue Sticker Pack

40

1.5k

Cash rewards

41

10k

3.8k dice rolls

42

1.6k

20 Mins High Roller

43

1.75k

Cash rewards

44

1.9k

Purple Sticker Pack

45

8k

Cash rewards

46

2k

500 dice rolls

47

3k

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

3.5k

Cash rewards

49

4k

15 Mins Cash Grab

50

17.5k

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7k dice rolls

A Toy Maker Partners event is currently live in the game, where you can make toys with your in-game friends to earn more rewards. You will need some puzzle-like pieces to play this event, which you can earn by reaching milestones in Gizmo Gourmet.

How to win the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go

Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: how to get points (Image via Scopely)
Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: how to get points (Image via Scopely)

You will need more than 74K points to hit all of this event's milestones. You will be rewarded with two, three, and five points, respectively, for landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles every time during the event period. Gather the required points to complete a milestone and earn the rewards.

However, while it is easier for tycoons to acquire points to complete the initial milestones, getting over a thousand points this way will be hectic. You can use the higher multipliers for greater rewards in this situation. However, since this is a high-risk, high-reward gamble, feel free to check out our article on how to get more dice rolls for an extra advantage.

The Gizmo Gourmet event also brings plenty of sticker packs. Collect as many as you can to complete the season-long sticker collection event for more rewards.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...