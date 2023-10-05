Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, how to win, and more

The Cloud Cruisin event has ended, and now it is time for tycoons to savor their taste buds with Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go. This new inclusion offers in-game cash rewards and free dice rolls to help you pave your way to riches. It went live on October 5, 2023. Like all the previous events, it will also help you to complete your boards faster.
Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go is a three-day event that requires players to complete milestones to earn lucrative rewards. This article lists all the milestones, the points needed to meet them, and their rewards in one place.
All rewards of Gizmo Gourmet in Monopoly Go event
The Gizmo Gourmet event went live in the game on October 5, 2023, with 50 milestones. You should complete as many of them as you can within October 8, 2023 (the end date) to earn incredible rewards.
Here are all the milestones in this event, the points needed to reach each of them, and their rewards:
A Toy Maker Partners event is currently live in the game, where you can make toys with your in-game friends to earn more rewards. You will need some puzzle-like pieces to play this event, which you can earn by reaching milestones in Gizmo Gourmet.
How to win the Gizmo Gourmet event in Monopoly Go
You will need more than 74K points to hit all of this event's milestones. You will be rewarded with two, three, and five points, respectively, for landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles every time during the event period. Gather the required points to complete a milestone and earn the rewards.
However, while it is easier for tycoons to acquire points to complete the initial milestones, getting over a thousand points this way will be hectic. You can use the higher multipliers for greater rewards in this situation. However, since this is a high-risk, high-reward gamble, feel free to check out our article on how to get more dice rolls for an extra advantage.
The Gizmo Gourmet event also brings plenty of sticker packs. Collect as many as you can to complete the season-long sticker collection event for more rewards.