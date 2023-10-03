How to play Monopoly Go Toy Maker Partners event?

Monopoly Go was released for Monopoly lovers in April. Since then, Scopely has added several events to provide an enhanced gaming experience to millions of tycoons logging into the title daily. While the Cloud Cruisin event has enjoyed tremendous success, the developers introduced a new event, Toy Maker Partner, which has generated excitement among gamers worldwide.

Steps to follow to play the new Toy Maker Partners event in Monopoly Go

The Toy Maker Partners event is already live in Monopoly Go and will be live until October 7, 2023. Tycoons can team up with their in-game friends and play the event to collect exclusive rewards.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the step-by-step process to play the new event in Monopoly Go:

Step 1: Tap any of the green plus icons (present in the center of the board) to accept or send out a partner invite. Once a partner has been selected, they can't be changed or removed during the event.

Step 2: Try to land on the tiles on the board, offering the puzzle pieces as rewards. You can complete specific event milestones to get more puzzle pieces.

Step 3: When you have adequate event points (indicated by the cookie and number of event points on the right of the screen), select the toy from the center of the board.

Step 4: Click on the wheel multiplier (up to 20x) and select the number of puzzle pieces you want to use per spin. Otherwise, try to obtain puzzle pieces from Quick Wins, event milestones, and Shop 8-hour login gift.

Step 6: Spin the wheel for points to be added to the selected toy.

Toy Maker Partners event offers stunning rewards to Monopoly Go players

Five different levels of rewards are available in the Toy Maker Partners event, which gives Dice for free. It also provides plenty of money and premium Star Packs.

Here's a look at the different levels of rewards available in the event in Monopoly Go:

1800 Points - 160 Dice

6800 Points - 150 Dice and Money

14200 Points - 250 Dice (available in Blue Vault) and Money

30200 Points - 350 Dice (available in Pink Vault), Pink 3 Star Pack, and Money

60000 Points - 600 Dice, Blue Star 4 Pack, and Money

While 60,000 points help obtain one toy, players must accrue 240,000 points to complete all four. Those who successfully receive all four toys in Toy Partners will get the Grand Prize consisting of 5000 dice, a golden purple 5-star sticker pack, and the rare Toy Peg-E Token.

With so many rewards up for grabs, Scopely hopes that many veterans will be returning to the title in the upcoming days. Returning players can also check out the Cloud Cruisin event for more rewards.