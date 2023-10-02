Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings a lot of in-game riches for the tycoons. Having arrived on October 2, 2023, this latest event will help you earn plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and other rewards, which are essential to quickly completing a few mini-games for even more prizes. To complete event milestones, players must land on specific tiles to accrue the requisite points and collect rewards.

This article will tell you everything about the Cloud Cruisin event.

Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings some amazing rewards for you

Cloud Cruisin is the latest event (Image via Scopely)

The Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go began on October 2, 2023, and will remain live until October 5, 2023. Another mini-game, Toy Maker Partners, is also available to enjoy with friends while gathering points. One must accrue the jigsaw puzzle-like pieces to thrive in this game. Notably, Cloud Cruisin brings a lot of them as rewards as well.

Here is the complete list of rewards for the event:

Cloud Cruisin event milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 80 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 2 5 10 dice rolls 3 5 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 130 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 5 45 120 dice rolls 6 5 180 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 7 10 10 Mins Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 10 220 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 10 120 250 dice rolls 11 15 Cash Rewards 12 20 Green Sticker Pack 13 20 250 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 14 25 Cash Rewards 15 200 375 dice rolls 16 40 Cash rewards 17 30 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 35 Cash rewards 19 40 300 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 20 500 700 dice rolls 21 45 10 Mins High Roller 22 50 350 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 23 50 Cash Rewards 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack 25 750 1250 dice rolls 26 55 Cash Rewards 27 60 Yellow Sticker Pack 28 65 400 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 29 70 100 dice rolls 30 600 Cash Rewards 31 150 450 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 32 175 125 dice rolls 33 200 Blue Sticker Pack 34 225 500 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 35 1.3k 2k dice rolls 36 300 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 350 Blue Sticker Pack 38 400 520 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces 39 500 Purple Sticker Pack 40 2.2k 3.2k dice rolls 41 550 20 Mins High Roller 42 600 Cash Rewards 43 650 Cash Rewards 44 700 800 dice rolls 45 1.7k Cash Rewards 46 750 900 dice rolls 47 800 Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 850 Cash Rewards 49 4k Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5k dice rolls

Apart from the Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces, some sticker packs in the “Rewards” section can also pave your way to riches. These packs will bring stickers that will help you complete different sticker albums and earn more rewards.

How to complete the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go?

To collect points in this event, players must land on the Tax and Utility tiles on their boards. Landing on these tiles will earn you three or two points each time.

There are 49 milestones to complete, so use the high rollers, as gathering more than a thousand points will be harder, with just three or two points coming in for each roll. You can check out our tips to get more free dice to complete the milestones faster.

To conclude, the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go requires you to acquire over 19k points to collect more than 16k dice rolls, 3k+ Toy Makers Puzzle Pieces, and plenty of in-game cash rewards and sticker packs.