Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 02, 2023 20:59 GMT
Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin event all rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings a lot of in-game riches for the tycoons. Having arrived on October 2, 2023, this latest event will help you earn plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and other rewards, which are essential to quickly completing a few mini-games for even more prizes. To complete event milestones, players must land on specific tiles to accrue the requisite points and collect rewards.

This article will tell you everything about the Cloud Cruisin event.

Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings some amazing rewards for you

Cloud Cruisin is the latest event (Image via Scopely)

The Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go began on October 2, 2023, and will remain live until October 5, 2023. Another mini-game, Toy Maker Partners, is also available to enjoy with friends while gathering points. One must accrue the jigsaw puzzle-like pieces to thrive in this game. Notably, Cloud Cruisin brings a lot of them as rewards as well.

Here is the complete list of rewards for the event:

Cloud Cruisin event milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

80 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

2

5

10 dice rolls

3

5

Green Sticker Pack

4

10

130 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

5

45

120 dice rolls

6

5

180 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

7

10

10 Mins Cash Grab

8

15

Green Sticker Pack

9

10

220 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

10

120

250 dice rolls

11

15

Cash Rewards

12

20

Green Sticker Pack

13

20

250 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

14

25

Cash Rewards

15

200

375 dice rolls

16

40

Cash rewards

17

30

Yellow Sticker Pack

18

35

Cash rewards

19

40

300 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

20

500

700 dice rolls

21

45

10 Mins High Roller

22

50

350 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

23

50

Cash Rewards

24

55

Pink Sticker Pack

25

750

1250 dice rolls

26

55

Cash Rewards

27

60

Yellow Sticker Pack

28

65

400 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

29

70

100 dice rolls

30

600

Cash Rewards

31

150

450 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

32

175

125 dice rolls

33

200

Blue Sticker Pack

34

225

500 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

35

1.3k

2k dice rolls

36

300

20 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

350

Blue Sticker Pack

38

400

520 Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces

39

500

Purple Sticker Pack

40

2.2k

3.2k dice rolls

41

550

20 Mins High Roller

42

600

Cash Rewards

43

650

Cash Rewards

44

700

800 dice rolls

45

1.7k

Cash Rewards

46

750

900 dice rolls

47

800

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

850

Cash Rewards

49

4k

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5k dice rolls

Apart from the Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces, some sticker packs in the “Rewards” section can also pave your way to riches. These packs will bring stickers that will help you complete different sticker albums and earn more rewards.

How to complete the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go?

To collect points in this event, players must land on the Tax and Utility tiles on their boards. Landing on these tiles will earn you three or two points each time.

There are 49 milestones to complete, so use the high rollers, as gathering more than a thousand points will be harder, with just three or two points coming in for each roll. You can check out our tips to get more free dice to complete the milestones faster.

To conclude, the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go requires you to acquire over 19k points to collect more than 16k dice rolls, 3k+ Toy Makers Puzzle Pieces, and plenty of in-game cash rewards and sticker packs.

