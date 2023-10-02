Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings a lot of in-game riches for the tycoons. Having arrived on October 2, 2023, this latest event will help you earn plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and other rewards, which are essential to quickly completing a few mini-games for even more prizes. To complete event milestones, players must land on specific tiles to accrue the requisite points and collect rewards.
This article will tell you everything about the Cloud Cruisin event.
Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go brings some amazing rewards for you
The Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go began on October 2, 2023, and will remain live until October 5, 2023. Another mini-game, Toy Maker Partners, is also available to enjoy with friends while gathering points. One must accrue the jigsaw puzzle-like pieces to thrive in this game. Notably, Cloud Cruisin brings a lot of them as rewards as well.
Here is the complete list of rewards for the event:
Apart from the Toy Maker Puzzle Pieces, some sticker packs in the “Rewards” section can also pave your way to riches. These packs will bring stickers that will help you complete different sticker albums and earn more rewards.
How to complete the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go?
To collect points in this event, players must land on the Tax and Utility tiles on their boards. Landing on these tiles will earn you three or two points each time.
There are 49 milestones to complete, so use the high rollers, as gathering more than a thousand points will be harder, with just three or two points coming in for each roll. You can check out our tips to get more free dice to complete the milestones faster.
To conclude, the Cloud Cruisin event in Monopoly Go requires you to acquire over 19k points to collect more than 16k dice rolls, 3k+ Toy Makers Puzzle Pieces, and plenty of in-game cash rewards and sticker packs.