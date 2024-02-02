When is the next Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go?

The Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go helps players earn more stickers from each sticker pack. This is a popular mini-event in Scopely's highly social title that helps tycoons complete their sticker albums for some amazing rewards. Since the title keeps bringing new sticker collection events every season, these events become crucial for tycoons.

However, since Scopely does not release any set schedule for these events, it is hard for tycoons to know about the release date of the next Sticker Boom on Monopoly GO.

Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go: Possible release date for the upcoming event

The Sticker Boom event should arrive soon in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Sticker Boom used to follow the Golden Blitz (golden sticker trading) event in the title. However, the previous Golden Blitz event arrived on January 30, 2024, without any Sticker Boom event on the following day. This made the community wonder whether the developer was changing its pattern.

While Scopely has yet to confirm the arrival of the next Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go, educated guesses can be made based on the arrival of previous events. The previous Sticker Boom events often arrived within two to five days of the previous ones. Since the last one occurred on January 28, 2024, you can expect its return by February 3, 2024.

Note that there is no confirmation from the developers regarding the upcoming Sticker Boom event. Thus, you should wait for official confirmation.

What is Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go?

The Sticker Boom event helps tycoons earn plenty of events easily (Image via Scopely)

The Sticker Boom on Monopoly Go is essentially a sporadic flash event that occurs almost every week, and it lasts for around 18–24 hours. The title initially offered three stickers on every sticker pack opening, and you could grab six stickers during this event. However, each sticker pack opening now offers a different number of stickers.

If a sticker pack offers two stickers, you can get three stickers for opening the same during Sticker Boom. Besides, if a pack offers three stickers, opening it during the sticker boom event will earn you five.

In a game that brings season-long sticker collection events every season, and completing each album brings you some amazing prizes, flash mini-events like these can help you progress much faster. You can play the daily tournaments (Samba Showdown) and other events to earn more sticker packs.

