Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Maps in The Elder Scrolls Online explained

As one of the many rewards in the Witches Festival, the Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Map is a rare treasure item that players can encounter in The Elder Scrolls Online. They are few and far between compared to motifs, and getting one requires some effort.

Unlike motifs in the Witches Festival, usually earned by opening Plunder Skulls, users will need to go a step ahead with the Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Maps. On top of the rare drop rate in Plunder Skulls for the maps, they will need to use a given map to find the location of a Glenmoril weapon.

How to use a Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Map in The Elder Scrolls Online

When players open up Dremora Plunder Skulls, the gold versions of the boxes, there is a chance for a Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Map appearing. These maps are also a gold rarity, and there is a handful of them that can appear for different zones.

Gamers can earn Plunder Skulls in the Witches Festival (Image via Zenimax)

For example, if gamers receive a Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Map with an Alik'r Desert label, they must head to that zone to claim the rewards.

To see exactly where the treasure lies in the zone, users need to open up the map in their bag. There will be an X that marks the spot, just like any other treasure map in the game.

Once in the area, they should look for a purple beam similar to a Skyshard. The place will be obvious because as soon as the beam is close enough, the surrounding area will become dark and shrouded in mist. In the center, players can pick up their reward.

What rewards are given from the Glenmoril Wyrd Treasure Map

All of the Glenmoril treasure maps in The Elder Scrolls Online lead to a weapon style that gamers can apply to outfits on any character. This particular style is called Glenmoril Wyrd, as the name on the map suggests.

When users go to the treasure location and pull the weapon, they won't immediately learn the style. Instead, a style page will go into their inventory, which can be used or given to others looking for the same thing.

Players will need more than a few maps to get the entire weapon collection, but it's possible before the Witches Festival ends in The Elder Scrolls Online.

