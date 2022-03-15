"Go play Skyrim": Twitch streamer baffled by increasing interest for Hogwarts Legacy

Since news of Hogwarts Legacy's separate State of Play event broke, the entire community has been buzzing. Finally, after more than a year and half, there's going to be some form of official information about the highly-anticipated game. More importantly, the news took away the disappointment of fans who were upset about the wait for the game.
From the response, it has appeared that not everyone is equally hyped and happy about Hogwarts Legacy. Such players have taken different stances to express their displeasure. One of them couldn't understand what the hype was about as Skyrim also lets players play mages (wizards).
Twitch streamer is unsure about Hogwarts Legacy's hype
Saira Pendragon tweeted about judging creators who deliberately promote Hogwarts Legacy. This seems to stem from the reportedly controversial comments by author J. K. Rowling. The opinion has since led to a large-scale debate on social media between gamers.
The first user stated the most obvious fact, which is the difference between the worlds and gameplay of Skyrim and Hogwarts Legacy. The user also stated that not playing the game will be a disservice to the employees of Avalanche Software, who are making the game.
However, the user was countered by another user over their opinion.
Another user stated how there are different games where players can use magic and spells. The examples cited by the user are the Witcher games, which are masterpieces in their own right.
However, some players have shown their excitement via gifs and videos about what they are going to do when Hogwarts Legacy gets released.
One user also stated how the Harry Potter universe has inspired them to become a writer, and they fail to see how being hyped for it makes them a bad person.
Another person also stated their displeasure for the creator of the Harry Potter universe while expressing support for the upcoming game.
One user has clearly made up their mind about not advocating for the upcoming game since it's very much linked to JK Rowling.
One gamer took a dig at Skyrim and its use of magic in its gameplay.
Besides the debate on the upcoming game, there were also critics of Skyrim.
Finally, there were some straight responses stating that they would likely play whatever they wanted.
There has been an equal number of people who are hyped and against the upcoming game as things stand. Whether the game's rumored link with J. K. Rowling will have an impact on reception and sales is something that will be told by the future. For those interested, the game's State of Play will take place on March 17.
