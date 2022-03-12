"Think this game is dead": Frustrated Hogwarts Legacy fan vents that Avalanche has canceled the project

If one were to chart Hogwarts Legacy's timeline, it would be mentioned as a game that everyone wants to hear about, but there's nothing new to be shared. Its trailer, to date, remains the most-watched PlayStation teaser for a title.

There's an incredible demand in the community to hear something new about the official release, but to no avail. Hence, few fans are already losing their patience and have become extremely pessimistic.

Hogwarts Legacy is touted to be the largest video game adaptation of the Harry Potter world. Focusing on a completely new story set in 1800s, the hype for the game has been incredible.

However, nothing has been official, barring a trailer, information on the official website, and a tweet from 2021.

While the recent miss from the State of Play has disappointed many fans, one person is going the extra mile and ringing the death bell.

Disgruntled Hogwarts Legacy fan believes that the game is dead

It appears that not everyone has taken Hogwarts Legacy's absence from the recent State of Play with good eyes. There may be reasons why Avalanche Software decided to skip it. One probable reason might be the delay in release, as suggested by earlier reports.

However, if one 'dramatic' fan is to be believed, Hogwarts Legacy might be dead. The fan states how the lack of information is a classic treatment developers give when a project is abandoned. According to them, everyone should be prepared to hear an apology from the developers.

Cryptix @CryptixTweets @HogwartsLegacy Building a bad rep with the community and the games not even out. I think this game is dead and their waiting to release and apology tweet. @HogwartsLegacy Building a bad rep with the community and the games not even out. I think this game is dead and their waiting to release and apology tweet.

It's to be noted that this is purely the opinion of that user, and there appears to be no rationale behind it. Yes, the State of Play skip might have aggravated their thoughts. However, as mentioned before, skipping the State of Play doesn't mean that the game has been canceled.

Other users were also quick to pick up and stated that the original post owner was dramatic. Furthermore. one user mocked the latter over their reaction.

While Hogwarts Legacy hasn't been canceled on official terms, Avalanche Software may have done better by giving some information. Unfortunately, it has been a long time, and silence often leads to speculation, most of which turns out to be unwanted.

Players are advised to follow all the official channels for any form of confirmed information.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul