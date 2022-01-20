New God of War PC mod concept replaces Kratos with CJ from GTA San Andreas and fans love it

If there's anything PC gaming is known for, it's modding, and God of War PC is no exception. A mod concept recently took the internet by storm, and it involves Carl "CJ" Johnson of GTA San Andreas fame.

Kratos already cuts a menacing figure, but what if players could wander the Nine Realms as one of the most influential members of the Grove Street Families? It's a concept worth exploring, and before too long, it could become a reality.

Marcos RC on Twitter posted the above image as a hypothetical God of War PC mod for CJ to replace Kratos. In the past, this artist tried to recreate CJ in God of War art before, via Photoshop.

While this mod does not exist, the popularity of the character could lead to its arrival in the future.

GTA fans are excited for the possibility of God of War PC mod

CJ took the spotlight again with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. However, the collection was widely panned and riddled with shortcomings. Suffice to say, it was met with unfavorable reviews and a sea of disappointment. Despite that, Carl “CJ” Johnson remains a popular figure in gaming and is the subject of many memes.

Marcos RC posted the art on Twitter recently, and fans were ecstatic at the prospect. Although it is not a mod at the moment, the artist claimed that someone is indeed working on tools to make it happen.

Marcos RC @MarcosRCRE @dittoronaldo for now it is not modifiable, it will take a while, but someone is working on tools, but it will take a long time. @dittoronaldo for now it is not modifiable, it will take a while, but someone is working on tools, but it will take a long time.

CJ's last outing in the GTA Definitive Edition was critically lambasted, so this could be a way for the GTA protagonist to get some form of redemption. Traversing the Norse realm as Grove Street's finest hero will be a treat to watch.

Fans clamor for God of War mod concept

A fan-favorite among video game protagonists, Redditors took to the concept with joy, replying with meme after meme to celebrate CJ's potential arrival in the Nine Realms.

Some fans have taken to calling CJ the “God of Grove Street.” It would be awe-inspiring to see the Los Santos native wield Kratos' axe and demolish foes with it.

Of course, fans of GTA San Andreas have to bring up the meme he's most famous for. One cannot miss Carl Johnson's iconic line and its presence could be the perfect addition to the game.

Though the mod is not real, the concept has fans ecstatic. Kratos has nothing on CJ's ability to take down foes, and the mod concept really has people hyped for the possibility.

After the disappointment of the GTA Definitive Edition, this has given fans a reason to be happy again, only if it takes place in God of War, instead of GTA San Andreas.

The mod does not exist yet, but PC gaming modders are enterprising, and the concept certainly merits attention.

