"Lower quality product": Fans remain unhappy with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition despite recent update

Most gamers have criticized Rockstar Games on multiple fronts with respect to the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which was released on November 11, 2021.

The Trilogy Edition contains three of the most iconic remastered games of the GTA series: GTA III (2001), GTA: Vice City (2002), and GTA: San Andreas (2004). Initially, the compilation series was criticized by gamers due to the state of NPC graphics in the games(s).

Since then, gamers have found bugs related to fog and rain, ugly character models, glitches, and other issues related to stability and overall gameplay. Gamers have criticized Rockstar Games’ decision to pull the original games due to the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition release.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e https://t.co/AsfYPuMI0d

Fans continue to criticize Rockstar Games for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Recently, Rockstar Games released an elaborate statement promising to ensure that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is fixed via timely updates. The developers also promised the return of the classic GTA games in the form of bundles. The said bundles will be available for free to gamers who own the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

xVertxcal @Vertxcal @RockstarGames it's pathetic that people has to harass game developers because the game doesn't meet their standards @RockstarGames it's pathetic that people has to harass game developers because the game doesn't meet their standards https://t.co/5sJYAxK9rk

Personally Without A Heart @AbstraitWolf I can’t believe the original versions of the GTA III trilogy were pulled for what is essentially a lower quality product. I can’t believe the original versions of the GTA III trilogy were pulled for what is essentially a lower quality product.

Rockstar Games claimed that the compilation series falls short of their standards, and promised to fix the issues as soon as possible:

“The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect. “We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

Regardless, while the developers have promised to improve the game quickly, gamers have continued to criticize various aspects of the trilogy series. Gamers have condemned the recent updates and claimed that they have only resulted in marginal improvement.

MVG @ModernVintageG Shane Luis @RerezTV



The bridge is still invisible.



This is starting to get stupid. This is a lie. I just downloaded the patches on Xbox Series X and many of the glitches they claimed to have fixed are still alive and well.The bridge is still invisible.This is starting to get stupid. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… This is a lie. I just downloaded the patches on Xbox Series X and many of the glitches they claimed to have fixed are still alive and well.The bridge is still invisible.This is starting to get stupid. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… https://t.co/3ncNuZgs3p was considering an update video to my previous GTA The trilogy one but i'll keep it simple : its still a mess and it will be some time before many of the issues will be addressed. twitter.com/RerezTV/status… was considering an update video to my previous GTA The trilogy one but i'll keep it simple : its still a mess and it will be some time before many of the issues will be addressed. twitter.com/RerezTV/status…

Bring Peanut Butter @Dreamboum the best version of GTA 3, VC and SA is still on the PS2. They used every trick the PS2 could allow to offer a specific, tailor-made look that isn't replicated anywhere else.



They think they can do better, when you need to make a conscious decision to replicate these PS2 quirks the best version of GTA 3, VC and SA is still on the PS2. They used every trick the PS2 could allow to offer a specific, tailor-made look that isn't replicated anywhere else.They think they can do better, when you need to make a conscious decision to replicate these PS2 quirks

. @lanapinko @GameSpot Modders are always fixing games and adding better content way before the developers 🙄 @GameSpot Modders are always fixing games and adding better content way before the developers 🙄

Edinson Oviedo @thejohman @GameSpot Modders don't have to wait for Sony and Microsoft to aprove the updates tho... @GameSpot Modders don't have to wait for Sony and Microsoft to aprove the updates tho...

Instead of the developers, most gamers are thanking various modders who have been able to fix the game’s issues quicker than the developers. As the tweets suggest, Rockstar Games need to quickly bring in largescale changes to improve the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

