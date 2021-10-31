GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay: Everything known so far about the remastered version

The biggest thing for GTA fans right now is the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy that is set to arrive in less than two weeks. These are the remastered versions of the existing 3D Universe trilogy that are too old to play on modern hardware.

As a result, Rockstar is releasing the updated versions of these games on all current-gen and last-gen consoles, PCs, and even mobiles. The Definitive Editions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas are much more graphically advanced, with a modernized control scheme. This article lists all the significant points players need to know about the gameplay in these games.

Everything to know about the gameplay in GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

Everything known about the gameplay of the Definitive Edition trilogy comes from Rockstar's description of the games and the trailer itself. The main notable difference is the GTA 5-like control scheme, which has players wondering how this will affect the missions. The official description mentions "Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, " implying a control scheme similar to the latest GTA game.

This means that players won't have to rely on the terrible aiming and movement controls of the originals, especially GTA 3 and Vice City. PC players had it worst, as the free aiming was primarily useless and less intuitive than the auto-aim feature in the console variants. GTA 5's control scheme is not perfect either. The aiming system in the game is considered inferior to that in Max Payne 3, another Rockstar Games title.

BunBun 😈🧸 @itsscottymonroe

I love that we get the games we grew up on in modern gameplay. A weapon wheel, radio wheel, same controls as GTA V and Destination points on the map 😩🥰 Gameplay:I love that we get the games we grew up on in modern gameplay. A weapon wheel, radio wheel, same controls as GTA V and Destination points on the map 😩🥰 #GTATrilogy DefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy Gameplay: I love that we get the games we grew up on in modern gameplay. A weapon wheel, radio wheel, same controls as GTA V and Destination points on the map 😩🥰 #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy

The Definitive Edition trilogy is not only incorporating the control scheme of the HD Universe. Multiple other features, like selection wheels for radio stations and weapons and a navigation system, are included. The weapon selection wheels will make gunfights much more intuitive, as players don't need to waste time in selecting their preferred weapon.

Similarly, the radio selection wheel makes switching through radio stations much simpler. Players won't have to go through the entire list to find their favorite stations anymore. The navigation system will be just like in GTA 5, with players able to set a waypoint on the map and the route shown on the radar.

While GTA veterans have probably memorized the 3D Universe maps by heart, this feature is still handy in missions. This is especially true for GTA 3, which didn't even have a map, to begin with. There aren't even any stable mods that add a map to the game. GTA San Andreas was the only game from the trilogy to have a waypoint system, but it never showed a route.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar