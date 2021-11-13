“Losing my mind at these NPCs”: Some fans are disappointed by GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Since the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was released on November 11, fans have rushed to criticize the state of non-player characters (NPCs) in the game.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition includes three of the most iconic remastered games in the series. The compilation includes remastered versions of GTA III (2001), GTA: Vice City (2002), and GTA: San Andreas (2004).

Despite a range of visual enhancements and gameplay upgrades being added to all three games, the community has responded to the release with a measure of disdain. Many believe that the in-game NPCs have received a downgrade compared to the original GTA titles.

Fans criticize GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition due to state of NPC characters

On November 11, the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The compilation is also scheduled to be released on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022. However, fans had a range of issues with respect to the in-game NPC characters, claiming that their overall graphics and design appears to have received a huge downgrade.

The compilation edition had generated a lot of buzz in the past two years, ever since news of the remastered series first broke in August 2021. The GTA Trilogy has been under development for two years, but received mixed responses from fans. People have pointed out the design, graphics and overall look of the NPCs from the original titles, claiming that the remastered version(s) appears to be a comprehensive downgrade:

Most people made fun of the NPC graphics and compared them with a range of popular pop culture characters. Others criticized Rockstar Games and demanded the graphics be improved in subsequent updates. The overall consensus among gamers appears to be that the remastered versions have introduced a range of gameplay and visual improvements, but the NPC characters have received a comprehensive design downgrade.

A minor part of the community, contrary to most people's claims, believe that the NPC graphics were “nostalgic.” Others urged gamers to focus on the gameplay enhancements, claiming that the overall visual upgrades in the GTA Trilogy more than make up for the lack of improvement in NPC graphics.

