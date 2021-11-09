GTA Trilogy countdown: Confirmed release time for all regions and devices

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is getting closer by the minute, and many players can't wait to play the games as soon as they are released. Rockstar has officially stated the time as to when the games will be released on November 11. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released at 10.00 AM EST, according to the support page of Rockstar Games.

GTA news source Tez2 tweeted on his page that the game will be released at 10.00 AM EST and that the countdown on the PlayStation Store is inaccurate. He also mentioned that Rockstar Games is aware that the countdown timer is incorrect and has announced the proper release time for everyone to take note of.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.

#GTATrilogy



support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101… GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.#GTATrilogy support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101…

GTA Trilogy release time confirmed for all regions and devices

Players are eagerly waiting for November 11 for the game to be officially released so they can relive some of the best moments from their childhood. With Rockstar Games' final announcement when the games will be released, players are super excited to get into the games.

Given below are the release times for the games in all major regions:

United States: November 11, 10.00 AM EST

United States: November 11, 7.00 AM PST

United States: November 11, 9.00 AM CST

India: November 11, 8.30 PM Indian Standard Time

Brazil: November 11, 12.00 PM Brazillian Time

Russia: November 11, 6.00 PM Russian Time

Germany: November 11, 4.00 PM German Time

Poland: November 11, 4.00 PM Poland Time

GTA is extremely popular in the countries mentioned above, and most of the player base comes from them. Although GTA is loved by players worldwide, these countries have the most number of players who follow the franchise. As the release of the definitive edition gets closer, players can keep track of the release of GTA Trilogy here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The PlayStation Store has inaccurate timing, and fans are advised not to follow the countdown but to refer to the time provided by Rockstar, which is uploaded on Twitter by Tez2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar