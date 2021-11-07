How to preload GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation and Xbox

This is what GTA players on PlayStation and Xbox have been waiting for. With only four more days until players experience the new GTA Trilogy in all its glory, Rockstar has announced a preloading option for PlayStation and Xbox users.

Preloading the game is extremely easy. Players on these consoles must simply visit the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store to pay for and pre-order the game. Once completed, the option to pre-load the Trilogy onto player consoles will become available.

This article hopes to talk about why this preload option is so exciting for GTA fans, and the GTA Community at large.

GTA Trilogy: Preload now and get ready

As of today, players on Xbox can download the game instead of waiting until November 11. This preload option will be available to Playstation users from November 9. They will be able to launch the game on the official release date without having to wait for the download time.

Before the download starts, players will need plenty of space on their consoles. Approximately 8 GB or more is required for GTA 3, about 14 GB for Vice City, and nearly 27 GB more for San Andreas. Preloading will save players a lot more time when wanting to start as soon as November 11 rolls around.

Rockstar recently told the excited GTA Community about the preloading option for the GTA Trilogy:

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will release across all available platforms at 10 a.m. ET on November 11, with a physical release for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 coming on December 7." - Rockstar Games

Unless players feel like they need a physical copy of the game, preloading it now is highly recommended as a time-saver.

Now all that is left for the GTA players to do is decide the order in which to play the games. Start with GTA3 and work their way through like the original players did with the games, or go chronologically and start with Tommy Vercetti in the 80s?

Many players, almost guaranteed, will head straight to Grove Street to check on CJ and the gang.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Either way, the GTA Community is overjoyed to be able to get the preload done before the official release date so they can dive right into the game on November 11.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan