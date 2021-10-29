GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition news: File sizes, pre-order price, features, and more

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will launch on November 11, and Rockstar has made it available for pre-order. A trailer has come out that showcases all the graphical enhancements, but that is not all.

The new games sport all-round upgrades from graphics to gameplay to control scheme. This article looks over every information that has come forward regarding the upcoming Definitive Edition trilogy. This includes not only features and changes but also information such as pricing, file size, and so on.

Everything you need to know about the GTA remastered trilogy

GTA players can pre-order the Definitive Edition trilogy by following this link. It will redirect them to the Rockstar Games Store webpage dedicated to the remastered trilogy. Here are the pre-order prices across different platforms:

PC - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$90.95/₹4,994.99

$59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$90.95/₹4,994.99 PlayStation - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999

$59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999 Xbox - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999

$59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999 Nintendo Switch - $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999

For most countries except Australia and India, the prices are the same across all systems.

The remastered GTA trilogy allegedly takes up 45 GB of disk space on computers, 25.4 GB of storage on the Nintendo Switch, and 49 GB on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Xbox file size has been revealed for all three games. San Andreas takes up the most storage at 27 GB, Vice City requires 14 GB, and GTA 3 needs a mere 8 GB space.

Here's a complete list of the graphics enhancements in the new trilogy:

Higher quality textures are utilized on everything, including character models, weapons, cars, and roads, to offer more detail.

The lighting system has been completely revamped, with better shadows, reflections, and other features.

The effects of water and weather have been improved. Players can now observe vast differences between a bright, sunny day and a rainy/stormy day.

The vegetation has greater detail. Some, like Vice City's palm trees, look extremely realistic now.

The draw distances have been increased to match modern standards. They are no longer restricted like in the previous GTA trilogy.

Each platform gets certain exclusive features, such as:

Support for 4K resolution and up to 60 frames per second on the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

Nvidia DLSS support on PC for Nvidia GPUs.

The Nintendo Switch version will get touch screen camera zooming, panning, and menu navigation, as well as Gyro aiming.

On November 11, GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs and the Nintendo Switch. Mobile gamers will have to wait until early 2022 for an Android/iOS release.

