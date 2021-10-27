What is the price of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition has been made available for pre-order across all platforms. The virtual edition is scheduled to release on November 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the physical copies will be available on a limited scale for the consoles, coming out on December 6, 2021.

The prices for the console and PC versions are the same for places like the US and the UK. On the other hand, countries like India and Australia have different prices for PC editions.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: Prices across platforms assessed

The remastered GTA trilogy is being made for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Rockstar Games Launcher). Hence, no platforms are being left out from being able to run the game.

Rockstar has even confirmed a mobile release (Android and iOS) sometime in 2022 (first half).

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

Here's how GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is priced across various regions:

US: The price of the game across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox is the same for the US editions - $59.99 .

The price of the game across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox is the same for the US editions - . UK: Like the US, the game has been priced the same across all three platforms at £54.99 .

Like the US, the game has been priced the same across all three platforms at . Europe: European countries will also have the same price for the game, whether it's through the Rockstar Games Launcher, PlayStation Store, or Microsoft Store (Xbox) - €59.99 .

European countries will also have the same price for the game, whether it's through the Rockstar Games Launcher, PlayStation Store, or Microsoft Store (Xbox) - . Australia: Here's where the pricing scheme differs from the rest. The Australian release of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will cost lower on PC than the consoles at A$90.95 . The console editions are priced at A$99.95 across all systems.

Here's where the pricing scheme differs from the rest. The Australian release of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy will cost lower on PC than the consoles at . The console editions are priced at across all systems. India: The pricing pattern for the game in India is similar to Australia. However, the PC version is more expensive here, at ₹4,994.99. The console versions are cheaper, at ₹3,999 across both stores.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is the most expensive in the Australian market. Meanwhile, Indian console gamers are getting the best deal for it. Those buying the game from the Rockstar Store online or the RGL receive a $10 discount on a $15 or more product. The discount will end on January 16, 2022.

Note: Although there's no mention of the Nintendo Switch release, its prices are the same as other consoles.

Edited by Ravi Iyer