GTA Trilogy Defintive Edition: Expected APK release date, possible device requirements, and more

The GTA remastered trilogy trailer has been revealed, and a release date has been set for the console and PC editions of the game. Meanwhile, the mobile version is yet to be announced by Rockstar, and gamers are eagerly anticipating information regarding it.

GTA Remastered Trilogy on Android: Expected release date and system requirements

The remastered trilogy has been anxiously awaited by long-time GTA fans ever since rumors about it started to surface. The expectations have grown higher, especially since Rockstar's trailer for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition turned out to be a disaster.

Fans have been hopeful ever since Rockstar announced the 3D Universe remasters for all modern platforms, including mobile. Here are some predictions regarding the most vital details for the Android and iOS release of the new trilogy.

Expected release date

An official release date for the mobile editions is yet to be revealed by Rockstar, and no leaks have come out either. A previous statement by Rockstar merely indicates that the iOS and Android versions of the remastered GTA trilogy will come out "in the first half of 2022". This could be any time between January and June.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is set to be released in March, so the mobile version could arrive before or after it. Hence, mobile gamers will have to put their patience to the test and wait a few more months. However, being late is preferable to not being released at all. Especially since the fact that Rockstar even decided to make a mobile version came as a surprise to fans.

Predicted system requirements

System requirements aren't usually mentioned for mobile games since mobiles cannot be customized like a PC. Instead, developers generally list supported mobile devices, required memory (RAM) and disk storage, and also the required Android version.

Unsupported devices are often left out from downloading the game from the Play Store. However, these specifications and restrictions are rarely accurate. When it comes to the remastered GTA games, it has not yet been confirmed if the mobile versions will look similar to the PC/console editions.

The PC version requires somewhat powerful hardware, and most modern PCs can easily run the game. Assuming that the mobile versions will be the same as the PC one, it would require higher-end mobiles. In this case, the system requirements could be more than that of Genshin Impact and BGMI.

Hence, a device running on the latest version of Android, with 6 GB or more RAM would be a good option.

Other details

Rockstar hasn't released a mobile port in a long time, not since the Bully Anniversary Edition in late 2016. GTA Liberty City Stories was the final game in the GTA series to be released on mobile in the same year. The majority of these were ported over by War Drum Studios.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The mobile versions of the remastered trilogy may also be created by the same developers, who are now known as Grove Street Games. The price is yet to be determined, but it could be comparable to Feral Interactive's mobile ports. The most expensive of these is the XCOM 2 Collection, which costs $24.99.

On the Play Store, the GTA remastered trilogy could cost the same as this, if not more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish