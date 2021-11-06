Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is sure to be a success for Rockstar

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is only a few days away from release, and fans are giddy with anticipation. Several screenshots have been released, along with a short trailer highlighting the graphical upgrades in the remastered games.

The legacy of the original 3D Universe trilogy is well-known in the gaming world. As a result, many believe that the remastered GTA trilogy will achieve a similar, if not greater, level of success.

This article explains why this is likely to happen and why the Definitive Edition trilogy will not be a flop.

Why Rockstar will top the charts with GTA Definitive Edition trilogy

By merely announcing the remastered trilogy via a teaser on October 8, Rockstar Games sent the majority of its fanbase into a tizzy. Some players who had been endlessly clamoring for GTA 6 declared that they won't do so for a few years now.

However, there were still many doubts to be addressed.

The teaser didn't show any hints as to what the games are going to look like. The last remaster for the trilogy didn't go so well, especially for the PS3 and Xbox 360. They were initially made for mobile, which was somewhat decent, but they were extremely broken and rushed when ported to consoles.

However, players were surprised when the first trailer was revealed and the game was made available for pre-order. A minor fraction was also sorely disappointed, as they had hoped for a full-scale remake.

According to reports, this would've been impossible in such a short time, especially since Rockstar is already busy working on GTA 6.

On the other hand, the majority of the fanbase has had positive feedback so far. Many have already pre-ordered the game, while others are still waiting for the gameplay trailer.

Some are still skeptical of the project, especially since Rockstar has released very little gameplay footage despite the title being so close to release.

Furthermore, many fans are concerned that the new GTA remasters were created by the same developers who worked on the previous ones. They fear that it will be a rushed project with numerous bugs and broken mechanics. Others have put their faith in the publisher and are anticipating a genuinely spectacular Definitive Edition.

Whatever the case may be, it is undeniable that the gaming community has been impressed with the remasters so far. It is also true that the reception from the fanbase has been mostly positive so far.

The graphics for the remastered GTA trilogy have been dramatically improved to the point that the system requirements are greater than for GTA 5. Rockstar has also retained the cartoonish esthetic of the original trilogy.

Textures have been remodeled for all items, weapons, character models, and even the terrain. The improved lighting and reflections seem to be the selling point for the graphical upgrades of the remasters.

Rockstar seems to have taken full advantage of the Unreal Engine and has revived the 3D Universe for modern hardware. The aptly named "Definitive Edition" will be the best way to experience the legendary trilogy on all platforms.

The developer has also made the games available on almost every other platform, even mobile phones.

As a result of all this, the remasters will indeed be quite successful. A whole new generation is waiting to experience the GTA 3D Universe through the latest games.

