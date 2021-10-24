DarkViperAU reacts to the GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition trailer

DarkViperAU recently took the time to watch the new trailer for GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition.

For those unfamiliar, DarkViperAU has lately been very critical of Rockstar. He called out the company for their stance against modding. The popular streamer also considers the upcoming GTA 5 ports to be lazy and unimaginative.

However, DarkViperAU had a positive reception to GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition. He gave very good insights from both a casual and hardcore perspective. This article takes a look at his key takeaways. Here's what he said about GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition.

How did DarkViperAU react to GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition?

DarkViperAU has one main point about GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition. He states that it doesn't have to compete with modern titles. This article will go over what he means by this statement.

Overall, he is pleasantly surprised by Rockstar

Right away, he respects the fine balance between older and newer graphics. It perfectly captures the original look while making graphical upgrades apparent. The character models retain their cartoony appearances. Meanwhile, everything else has been modernized.

DarkViperAU mentions he is willing to play through all three games again. He hopes it will meet the expectations of its player base.

DarkViperAU brings up an interesting point about the graphics

GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition is meant to look exactly what players thought it looked like back then. Older players would certainly appreciate it. However, DarkViperAU is interested in how casuals would respond.

He brings up the likes of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot. Those old classics were remade with significant changes to their graphics. They play like the old games but with a newer look. These games wouldn't feel out of place if they were released today as new products.

GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition is different. It isn't meant to emulate modern titles. DarkViperAU feels like their legacies are what hold up these games. Otherwise, it wouldn't stand out graphically. He says they will do well because of its rich history. It's a compromise between older and newer fans.

He also addresses recent modding controversies

By the end of the video, DarkViperAU expresses confusion with Rockstar. Several mods were taken down earlier this year. GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive went on a complete war path. Many had presumed it was done in preparation for GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Either way, DarkViperAU considers it a pointless endeavor. All the classic titles were taken off from online stores. This means that mods can no longer apply to these classic games. DarkViperAU states that Rockstar "generated bad press for themselves" for no reason.

With that aside, DarkViperAU seems hopeful for GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition. He then wishes everybody all the best and thanks them for watching.

