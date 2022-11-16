God of War Ragnarok: How to defeat King Hrolf

God of War Ragnarok features several optional side missions for players to participate in. One such quest involves a series of boss battles against the Berserkers. It will be activated once players begin the Favor, "Fit for a King."

PlayStation @PlayStation



Spoilers ahead: What does it take to bring a god to life? Christopher Judge and a selection of international voice actors share how they crafted Kratos for #GodOfWarRagnarök Spoilers ahead: play.st/3TBGbxW What does it take to bring a god to life? Christopher Judge and a selection of international voice actors share how they crafted Kratos for #GodOfWarRagnarök.Spoilers ahead: play.st/3TBGbxW https://t.co/S7gbDcRrbo

This guide will cover the final Berserker players will face in God of War Ragnarok, King Hrolf.

Note: This guide contains minor spoilers for the game. Reader caution is advisable.

How to beat King Hrolf in God of War Ragnarok

King Hrolf is the toughest of all the Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok. Players must be well-equipped to deal with him, and Kratos is recommended to be at least at level 9 before facing him. Hence, it is recommended to complete this challenge post-campaign.

The best strategy to deal with the attack patterns of King Hrolf is detailed below:

Half the attacks from King Hrolf are unblockable, and players must dodge them.

Hrolf can swing his hammer at you when Kratos is close to him. This attack is multihit and players must be prepared to keep dodging each attack successively, in the opposite direction of the hammer.

He is also capable of throwing short bursts of energy at Kratos. This attack can be done twice in succession and can be combined with Block Arena to increase its range across the arena. Jump at the right moment to avoid being hit by this devastating attack.

Hrolf can use several long-range attacks at Kratos. One of his attacks involves throwing a double or a quad bolt, which is elementally charged. He can also throw these bolts at you in a straight line. Make sure to dodge these.

Another one of his moves is an area of effect attack that may be flame, lightning, or frost in their elemental composition.

This area of effect attack is indicated by lit-up zones on the ground. Keep away from these zones or use your Draupnir Spear to interrupt his attacks.

King Hrolf can also use Bifrost energy and charge up into the skies. This attack is unblockable and must be dealt with quickly. Kratos can throw his axe or detonate the Draupnir Spear at Hrolf to interrupt this attack. This move covers the entire arena.

In another one of his moves, King Hrolf can clash his weapons together to create a shockwave that flies through the battlefield.

This shockwave can be blocked using the Shield Strike ability of the Onslaught Shield, and it is highly recommended to equip this shield before the fight.

Combining runic and spartan rage attacks is key to winning this fight. Having your companion assist you during this battle is also crucial.

Players can also equip Berserker Armor to lower cooldowns between blocks.

Charged Draupnir Spears are highly recommended for long-range interruptible attacks.

Where can players find King Hrolf?

After defeating all the Berserkers in the Favor, "Fit for a King," players must make their way back to the King’s Grave in Midgard. This quest is part of Chapter 9, “Word of Fate,” where one obtains the mysterious “Inert Hilt of Skofnung” that is used to complete the Berserker trials in God of War Ragnarok.

Right where the quest initially began, players can interact with the gravestone to summon King Hrolf to battle.

Rewards obtained on defeating King Hrolf

Players can obtain the following rewards upon defeating this particularly troublesome foe:

15000 XP for Kratos

3750 XP for Freya

Gale Flame

Hilt of Skofnung

Berserker Armor Set

God of War Ragnarok was released to critical acclaim worldwide on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes