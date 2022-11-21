God of War Ragnarok features several upgrade paths for Kratos’ weapons. One such upgrade path is in the form of runes, which may be light or heavy runes. Each weapon can hold a maximum of two runes, which may greatly change its efficacy.

This guide will focus on the heavy runic attack, The Finger of Ruin for the Draupnir Spear.

Note: Minor to heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

How to get the Finger of Ruin heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

The Finger of Ruin heavy runic attack for the Draupnir Spear can be obtained in the game:

This heavy runic attack can be found in Nilfheim.

Players will have to make their way to the Raven Tree and unlock the chest to obtain the rune.

However, to unlock this chest they must first kill Odin’s Ravens throughout the game’s campaign, in the Favor, "The Eyes of Odin."

A total of 48 Ravens must be dealt with to unlock The Finger of Ruin for Kratos.

To use the rune, simply equip it on your Draupnir Spear in the in-game menu.

What does the Finger of Ruin heavy runic attack do in God of War Ragnarok?

This particular heavy runic attack can be equipped to the Draupnir Spear for Kratos. Equipping this runic creates a tornado-like move that sucks in enemies. It also deals damage to those caught up in it.

The rune can be upgraded further to increase the size of the tornado and damage. It can also stun enemies.

The only downside of this otherwise overpowered heavy rune is its rather long 211-second cooldown.

What is the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok?

The Draupnir Spear is one of the three major weapons Kratos wields in God of War Ragnarok. Upon blessing the weapon, Brok said:

"May this weapon strike true; may it be wielded with wisdom; may it be put down when its job is done."

The weapon was created by the Lady of the Forge in Svartalfheim as a gift to Kratos, using his blood and Odin’s ring Draupnir.

The Lady of the Forge creates the Draupnir Spear (Image via YouTube/Skill Games)

The weapon was created as a god-killer, intended to defeat Heimdall by the dwarves Brok and Sindri.

The Spear is highly versatile and can be used as both a melee and ranged weapon. It is imbued with the elemental power of wind and can self-replicate. The weapon can be thrown an infinite number of times, with the Spear copying itself with each throw.

Additionally, Kratos can detonate the copies by slamming the butt of the Spear. It can also be used for traversal, allowing him to go across large obstacles.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles. The game was developed by Santa Monica Studio.

