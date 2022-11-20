God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos’ Enlightenment Armor set 

There are 32 collectible Armor Sets in God of War Ragnarok, of which 21 Armor Sets belong to Kratos and the remaining 11 to Atreus and his other companions. All Armor Sets can be obtained after completing a certain storyline progression and are hard to miss in God of War Ragnarok. If players do miss out on some during the storyline, there's always the option to re-visit the location later while in free roam.

The Enlightenment Armor set is one of the most balanced in the early stages of God of War Ragnarok. This particular Armor set offers a healthy mix of Strength, Defense, and Runic Attack cooldown boost. Read on to learn how to unlock Kratos’ Enlightenment Armor set, where to craft it, and other details:

How to unlock the Enlightenment Armor set available in God of War Ragnarok?

Sindri’s Workshop in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok (Image via ENM Gaming/ YouTube)

The Enlightenment Armor Set is made up of three different components. These are the Spaulders of Enlightenment, Bracers of Enlightenment, and the Belt of Enlightenment.

All of these components can be crafted to complete the Enlightenment Armor set at Sindri’s Workshop in exchange for 7400 Hacksilvers.

Sindri’s Workshop is located inside the Temple of Light in the Alfheim realm of the God of War Ragnarok.

It is important to note that players must complete the fourth storyline Quest 'Groa’s Secret' before proceeding to Sindri’s Workshop to craft the Enlightenment Armor Set.

What’s special about the Enlightenment Armor Set?

Each individual component of the Enlightenment Armor Set can be upgraded separately by spending Hacksilvers (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Enlightenment Armor Set is the first set in the game to boost up runic abilities.

Upgrading the Spaulders of Enlightenment grants Kratos a special ability called the Armament Focus that enhances damage dealt through his Flame Whiplash and Frost Awaken skills.

Upgrade the Bracers of Enlightenment to grant Kratos the Runic Affliction ability. This passive booster increases the runic attack damage dealt by Kratos by 15 percent. Pair it up with a fully upgraded Belt of Enlightenment to increase the runic damage by up to 30%.

Spaulders of Enlightenment

To craft the Spaulders of Enlightenment for the first time in God of War Ragnarok, players need to spend 2800 Hacksilvers at Sindri’s Workshop. The Spaulders of Enlightenment will come with a default level of three boasting the following stats:

Strength: 12

Defense: 20

Runic: 20

Spaulders of Enlightenment can be upgraded up to level 9 by spending 35,000 Hacksilvers, 40 Bonded Leathers, and 2 Smoldering Embers at weapon level 7. At the maximum level, the Spaulders of Enlightenment will have the following stats:

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Runic: 68

Bracers of Enlightenment

The Bracers of Enlightenment is important because they provide a significant boost to Kratos’ Runic Attacks. For the first time, players need to spend 1800 Hacksilvers at Sindri’s Workshop to craft the Bracers of Enlightenment. Bracers offer the following stats:

Strength: 12

Runic: 20

Keep upgrading the Bracers of Enlightenment up to Level 9 to achieve the following stats for your Armor Set:

Defense: 77

Runic: 43

Players need to spend a total of 25,000 Hacksilvers, 20 Bonded Leathers, and 10 Sparkling Crystals to level up the Bracers from Level 7 to 9.

Belt of Enlightenment

The Belt of Enlightenment complements the runic ability boosters of the Bracers of Enlightenment further. To craft the Belt of Enlightenment, you need to spend 1800 Hacksilvers at Sindri’s Workshop. At default level 3, the Belt of Enlightenment comes with:

Defense: 20

Runic: 13

Keep upgrading it to the maximum level i.e., up to level 9 to receive the following stats:

Defense: 77

Runic: 43

A quick guide – points to keep in mind

Here’s a quick summary of how to unlock the Enlightenment Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok:

The Enlightenment Armor Set can be crafted at Sindri’s Workshop only after completing the fourth main quest of God of War Ragnarok

Once the fourth mainline quest, the Groa’s Secret is completed, visit Sindri’s Workshop to craft all three components including the Spaulders, Bracers, and Belt by spending Hacksilvers to complete the Enlightenment Armor Set.

It will cost a combined total of 7,500 Hacksilvers to craft the Enlightenment Armor Set for the first time at Sindri’s Workshop.

Keep upgrading each component of the Enlightenment Armor Set by spending more Hacksilvers to reach its maximum potential.

