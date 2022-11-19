God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos’ Spiritual Armor set 

One of the best defensive equipment for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok is the Spiritual Armor set. It may not look the most appealing, but the stats and buffs the set provides are amazing. An incredibly durable armor that can be unlocked mid-game, it offers extra weapon damage and strength enhancements that help stack up runic attacks.

Here’s all you need to know about Kratos’ Spiritual Armor set, including when it becomes available in the game, where to get it, some of its upgrades, and stats:

How to equip Spiritual Armor set for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Complete the Reckoning missions first to unlock the Spiritual Armor set in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Spiritual Armor can be purchased from Brok's Workshop once you finish the Reckoning, which is the sixth main quest in God of War Ragnarok.

Finishing Reckoning quest

The Reckoning quest offers a few hurdles to jump, including a puzzle. You need to uncover the location of Freya’s curse and destroy it. Along the way, at the Mystic Gate entrance, Brok will be waiting for Kratos.

The Mystic Gate leads to the Southern Wilds region. You have to explore this area to put an end to Freya’s crippling curse. Brok will accompany Kratos on the quest, and just like Atreus, you can press the square button to command Brok to attack foes. The quest ends with a small fight between Kratos and an ancient forest monster, which is revealed after you clear a bunch of trees.

Head to Brok’s Workshop

Brok (right) and Atreus (left) inside Brok’s Workshop in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once the Reckoning quest is completed, players will need to head to Brok’s Workshop; Kratos will be visiting it for the first time in God of War Ragnarok.

When you enter the shop, some new items will be available for crafting, which includes the Spiritual Armor set. You can craft the item in exchange for a few Hacksilvers.

Spiritual Armor set: Stats and upgrades

Each part of the Spiritual Armor can be upgraded from level 4 to 9 by spending more Hacksilvers (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Spiritual Armor has pretty balanced stats and buffs, making it a formidable piece of gear for Kratos to wear throughout the mid-game in God of War Ragnarok. Its base stats, when the item is obtained at level 4, are 28 strength, 22 defense, and 28 cooldown. Players must continue upgrading their Spiritual Armor set for enhanced durability and strength.

The item can be divided into three components: Shoulder Straps, Spiritual Wraps, and Spiritual Belt.

Shoulder Straps

The Shoulder Straps offers an ability called Arcane Strength that allows Kratos to stack his runic attacks up to three. This ability also increases the damage each stack deals by 15 percent.

The item comes with base stats of 28 strength, 22 defense, and 28 cooldown at level 4. It can be upgraded to provide 68 strength, 54 defense, and 68 cooldown at level 9.

Spiritual Wraps and Belt

The Spiritual Wrap is as powerful as the Shoulder Straps. They come with a base stat of 32 strength and 18 cooldown at level 4. The Spiritual Belt also has the same stats as the Wraps. Both these armor parts can be upgraded to 77 Strength and 43 Cooldown at level 9.

These two components go hand in hand and offer an ability called Arcane Refresh. It restores a percentage of the cooldown ability to a great deal of up to 10 percent. As one keeps upgrading both these Spiritual Armor parts, the cooldown effect goes up to 20 percent.

Poll : 0 votes