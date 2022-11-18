God of War Ragnarok features revamped combat over the predecessor, God of War (2018). In addition, certain elements make a return, such as the runic system. Runes once again played a vital role in Kratos’s arsenal and modified the behavior of his weapons.

This guide will focus on the Hades Retribution light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Hades Retribution cannot stun the enemy in God of War Ragnarok

Hades Retribution can be easily obtained for Kratos in Alfheim.

Players must head onward to Alfheim in the main campaign.

From Alfheim, they must head on to the Temple of Light.

The chest containing this rune is in a hidden area found after Tyr jumps across the hanging panels.

Head right into the room to find a curved staircase and a hacksilver chest.

Players must head up the staircase and into an area, following which they must drop down from a ledge on the left side.

From there, Kratos must turn right to find four Wretches awaiting him.

Defeat the Wretches and then make a turn toward the left to drop off the ledge.

Kill all enemies and open the legendary chest.

The legendary chest contains the Hades Retribution light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos.

Simply equip it and you are good to go.

What does the Hades Retribution light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos do?

The rune is described as follows in the game:

"A forceful stab that embeds a fiery bomb, which detonates after a brief delay."

This particular light rune specializes in dealing with one enemy at a time. It is very effective against bosses as a result.

Hades Retribution cannot stun the enemy, however, it can deal a significant amount of burn damage.

Each upgrade of the rune is detailed as follows:

Level 1: The rune at the base level latches an explosion to the blades, that detonates after a slight delay to deal additional damage.

Level 2: The rune is further upgraded to embed a series of additional bombs when the player uses Light Attack with Kratos, inflicting 3 more stabs.

Level 3: The final upgrade and the most potent one, players may press the Light Attack once again for a final stab, which will deploy yet another bomb that has a massive detonation applying area of effect damage.

What are runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok?

These are unique abilities that can be equipped on Kratos’ arsenal of weapons. Each rune is unique and imbues a certain effect on the weapon. For example, certain runes can simply augment the physical damage dealt by Kratos, while other runes can imbue the weapon with a certain element.

Each rune can be improved upon on three levels to increase their effectiveness, and Kratos can only equip two runes at a time on each weapon - one heavy rune and one small rune.

These runes could easily break the game's balance, hence the game compensates for this by attaching a rather long cooldown between each successive use.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, worldwide.

