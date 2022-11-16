How to complete The Lost Lindwyrms Favour in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

After defeating Nidhogg in God of War Ragnarok, your action will bear consequences. Nidhogg’s brood, the Lindwyrms, have all scattered since their mother died. Ratatoskr will task you with wrangling the lost Lindwyrms. He will give you a quest item, a trap, to capture them.

It’s a relatively easy Favour in God of War Ragnarok and a significant one. The primary reward for it is a Gale Spark. If you’ve collected the other Gale Sparks, this one will complete Draupnir - the wind-elemental spear Kratos wields in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all the Lost Lindwyrms in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos XP: 4,500

4,500 Atreus XP: 1,125

1,125 Lindwyrm Scales

Gale Spark

There are six Lindwyrms to wrangle up for this God of War Ragnarok Favour, and luckily, they are only in two realms. You’ll find four in Svartalfheim and the remaining two in Vanaheim. Fortunately, the Lindwyrms are very easy to spot in God of War Ragnarok - look for the tears in time and space.

The Forge, Svartalfheim: On a ledge after receiving the Draupnir Spear, clearly visible

On a ledge after receiving the Draupnir Spear, clearly visible Alberich Hollow, Svartalfheim: After the Ormstunga boss fight, on a nearby ledge

After the Ormstunga boss fight, on a nearby ledge Alberich Island, Svartalfheim: On the platform between the two islands in this area

On the platform between the two islands in this area The Applecore, Svartalfheim: Next to the Applecore Mystic Gate, requires Draupnir Spear Climb

Next to the Applecore Mystic Gate, requires Draupnir Spear Climb The Plains, Vanaheim: After defeating The Crimson Dread, in the nearby corner

After defeating The Crimson Dread, in the nearby corner The Plains, Vanaheim: Near the Celestial Altar, in Eastern Plains

The first Lindwyrm is incredibly easy to spot. You’ll see it during Forging Destiny. When you first learn about embedding your spear, look left. There’s one higher up, and you can clearly see the blackened Yggdrasil Rift from where you stand.

After finishing this mission and defeating Ormstunga, keep moving. You’ll see a ledge to climb on the left, and here lies another Yggdrasil Rift. It won’t be hard to spot at all. You’ll find another of your targets on Alberich Island. It’s right next to one of Odin’s Ravens.

Look down and right, and spot a rock that can be detonated with a spear throw. After this, a grapple point will become usable. Grapple across to get to the next Yggdrasil Rift in God of War Ragnarok.

The last Svartalfheim Lindwyrm is found after completing Forging Destiny. After coming across Althjof’s Statue, you can see a spear point where you can embed. It leads to a path culminating in a Yggdrasil Rift on the left. That’s the last one to find in Svartalfheim, and you’re free to move on to Vanaheim.

Both God of War Ragnarok locations is on The Plains in Vanaheim. You can come across it after the Creatures of Prophecy. Take the Mystic Gateway to the Eastern Plains, climb to the right, and along this path, you’ll find the Yggdrasil Rift.

The final one can be accessed at the end of Creatures of Prophecy when you’ve defeated Heimdall. You’ll also need to defeat The Crimson Dread for the Favour, For Vanaheim. When in the area for The Crimson Dread, look towards the north. A Yggdrasil Rift is above a puddle of water. That is the final Lindwyrm.

Take them back to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s house, and receive your reward of EXP, the Lindwyrm Scales, and a Gale Spark.

Poll : 0 votes