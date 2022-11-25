God of War Ragnarok features Kratos and his son Atreus journeying across the Nine Realms in search of a way to prevent Ragnarok. One such realm is Midgard, the human realm and Kratos’ home.

As with the rest of the Nine Realms, Midgard also presents Kratos with several challenges and collectibles to uncover. One such collectible involves the Nornir chests, which reward Kratos with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead. There are 35 such Nornir chests scattered across the Nine Realms, of which Kratos only needs to unlock 30 to cap his HP and rage meters.

This guide will focus on the Nornir chest found near the raider Hideout, in Midgard.

How to unlock the Raider Hideout Nornir chest in God of War Ragnarok

This particular Nornir chest requires Kratos to light up three torches to unlock it.

The first torch can be found behind the flowers covering the wall, left of the chest.

Destroy the wall and flowers by instructing your companion to shoot arrows at it, while you use your Blades of Chaos.

Head back to the middle of the room to collect the flaming orb. Bring it back to the cleared area and toss it at the torch to light it up.

Players will want to head on back to the middle of the room to once again collect the orb of flames. Throw the flames at the gold pile right of the Nornir chest.

After the pile is reduced to rubble, toss another flaming orb at it to light up the second torch.

Kratos must collect another flaming orb for the third and final torch.

After collecting the flames, head on back to find a giant vacant hole in the room’s center.

Face right to find the final torch far away.

Instruct Freya to shoot the purple arrows at the target, and then aim and throw the orb at it.

The range of the fire orb is increased and the last torch should now ignite.

Head back onto the chest which is now ready to be unlocked.

Unlocking the chest rewards Kratos with either an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead, assuming players have not yet opened 30 Nornir chests prior.

Who is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

The protagonist of the long-running PlayStation exclusive, God of War, Kratos is a Spartan from ancient Greece. The son of Zeus, he is a demigod who ascended to become the God of War in his homeland, after defeating Ares in a treacherous duel.

Imbued with superhuman strength and abilities, Kratos exacted revenge on the Olympians and Titans who had wronged him and his family, shortly before fleeing to ancient Scandinavia, prior to the events of God of War (2018).

Kratos is once again forced to face up to his past in order to save his son, Atreus, in an epic saga that takes place in the Norse mythos.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, worldwide for the PlayStation lineup of home consoles.

