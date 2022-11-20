God of War Ragnarok includes a plethora of runic attacks that amplify the attack on Kratos’s weapons. During his journey across the Nine Realms, Kratos may come across these runes by looting chests or completing trials.

Runes can be extremely effective in battle and can easily turn the tide against a powerful enemy. One such rune is 'Tame The Beast,' which is the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to obtain the Tame The Beast heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

This rune can be found in Helheim, in The Gleaming Bale.

Players may come across this rune in Helheim during the main quest ‘Reunion’ where they encounter Garm.

After reaching The Gleaming Bale, Kratos and Atreus will need to follow Garm and the Hel-Walkers.

However, they cannot go across the bridge and must find an alternate path.

From here, players will have to get under the bridge to come across a central gap.

Between the gap there is a point where players can throw their Draupnir Spear to get across. However, Atreus will remark that they will need to move somewhere else to access it.

Head on to the platform to get down and find the spot to throw your spear from.

Shielded Hel-Walker can be found here, so players must take them out first.

Aim your spear at the point in the bridge.

Return to the upper level and swing across.

Defeat any remaining Hel-Walkers in the area to proceed forward.

Kratos can then get near the chest to unlock it and obtain the Tame The beast heavy rune.

This rune can then be equipped on the Blades of Chaos.

What does Tame The Beast heavy rune do in God of War Ragnarok?

Base stats of Tame The Beast rune (Image via YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

Tame The Beast is a heavy runic attack that can be acquired for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. It consists of a series of Blade whips that ignite enemies upon hitting. Successive subsequent upgrades increase the number of whips and the area of effect dealt by the final slam.

The rune has base stats of 3 Damage, 1 burn and 1 stun. It also comes with a cooldown of 122 seconds.

What are the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok?

The Blades of Chaos, forged in the foulest depths of Hades. Once attached the blades remained so, chained and seared to the flesh, a part of the bearer's body. A permanent reminder of Kratos' pledge.

- Gaia, Mother of the Titans in the Greek saga God of War series, describes the Blades of Chaos in the most apt way.

The Blades of Chaos return once more (Image via God of War wiki)

The Blades of Chaos are a pair of chained blades created by the ancient Greek God of War, Ares as a gift to his servant, Kratos. These mystical blades are forged in hellfire itself and can ignite enemies with every blow.

These iconic Blades were a constant reminder of Kratos’s suffering and past, and make a return once more in the Norse saga of God of War. Kratos is forced to come to terms with his past and wield his Blades once more in an effort to save his son Atreus from a mysterious sickness.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles. The game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022 to a universally positive response from critics and fans alike.

