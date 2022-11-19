God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Guiding Light armor set

God of War Ragnarok takes place three years after the events of the previous title.

Kratos and his son, Atreus, venture out to prevent a cataclysmic event known as Ragnarok. Along this journey, the father-son duo is also trying to uncover the mystery of Atreus’ identity.

Since this venture will prove to be challenging, Kratos and Atreus will need to properly prepare for it. What better way to prepare oneself defensively than wearing solid armor?

The Guiding Light armor set is one of the best in God of War Ragnarok. It can be acquired through a side quest or Favor of the same name. This side quest doesn't feature any combat or puzzles. It only requires players to traverse to various locations in search of Runes.

Players must complete The Word of Fate quest line to unlock Guiding Light Favor in God of War Ragnarok

The Guiding Light side quest in God of War Ragnarok can be unlocked after completing a quest line called The Word of Fate.

This side quest is initiated when Kratos interacts with any one of the Runes located on the debris of Tyr’s statue. It requires players to search for all four Runes located at the base of each piece of debris.

Parts of the Guiding Light armor set can be found in buried treasure chests near the debris:

The gauntlets of the Guiding Light armor set can be found near Tyr’s left bracer.

The waist guard of the Guiding Light armor set can be found under Tyr’s right bracer.

The breastplate of the Guiding Light armor set can be found under Tyr’s helmet.

The benefits of using the Guiding Light armor set

The Guiding Light armor set in God of War Ragnarok provides great defense and strength.

The strength stat increases the amount of damage Kratos can deal and can even overwhelm enemies. This stat can be a great source of DPS.

The Guiding Light armor set also comes with an increased luck stat, which increases the amount of loot that can drop from fallen enemies as well as the items' rarity.

Additionally, the luck stat increases the probability of chance ability activation. This chance activation determines how often passives of certain weapons and armor activate. These passives have a random chance of activating, and having high luck increases the probability of the activations.

The gauntlets and waist guard of the Guiding Light armor set come with a skill called Fortune’s Strike, which gives Kratos’ attacks a chance to critically hit in explosive damage. The breastplate has a skill called Weapon Blessing, which moderately increases the strength, Runic, or luck of Kratos’ weapon when it hits an enemy.

Overall, the Guiding Light armor set in God of War Ragnarok is great for those who like to take a chance in the game and see what happens. With this armor set, gameplay becomes more exciting as fallen enemies can drop more loot as well as rarer ones.

