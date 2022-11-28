God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete Freyr's Gift Favor

God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to the phenomenal soft reboot of the God of War franchise that fans have been waiting for since 2018, has finally been released. Apart from being the direct sequel to God of War (2018), God of War Ragnarok is also the conclusion of Kratos and his son Atreus' Norse saga.

Much like its prequel, God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression, offering plenty of side content and optional quests. These optional questlines are unlocked organically as players explore and progress through the game's story. However, there are a few exclusive quests that are unlocked only after finishing the main story, like the Favors 'A Viking Funeral' and 'Freyr's Gift.'

The 'Freyr's Gift' Favor in God of War Ragnarok involves Kratos solving an environmental puzzle and searching the Forbidden Lands for two pieces of a key in order to unlock a secret location in the region.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Unlocking and completing the Freyr's Gift Favor in God of War Ragnarok

To unlock the Freyr's Gift Favor in God of War Ragnarok, players first need to free the two Hafgufas in Alfheim in order to access the Barrens and Forbidden Lands. Once they have access to Forbidden Lands, they will then need to complete the main story or progress up to story quest 6: The Reckoning to gain access to the Freyr's Gift questline.

For the reader's convenience, the objectives for this quest are:

Investigate the monument to Freyr

Investigate Freyr’s Gift

The requirements for this questline are:

Players should have access to the Forbidden Lands (After completing the Alfheim and Vanaheim arc and freeing the two Hafgufas trapped in the realms)

Players can obtain these rewards by completing this Favor:

1000 Kratos XP

250 Freya XP

Invoke the Storm runic summon for Freya

Here are the steps to easily complete the Freyr's Gift questline in God of War Ragnarok:

After freeing the two Hafgufas in Alfheim, go to the Forbidden Lands and head towards the northwest.

Here, players will come across a massive statue of Freyr, wearing a medallion of light with runes engraved on it.

The medallion's runes can be illuminated by placing two light crustals on the nearby pedestals.

Players first need to head up the ramp created by the light bridge and head towards the right side in order to get the first light crystal, which is hidden behind a hive cluster.

Destroy the hive cluster and grab the light crystal by walking around the path, and place it on the first pedestal.

The next light crystal can be accessed from below the light bride section, by destroying another hive cluster to the left.

Players first need to put the light crystal in the pedestal underneath, to create a ramp towards the second pedestal.

Grab the crystal from underneath the first pedestal and take it to the second pedestal using the light bridge created after destroying the hive matter.

Once both the pedestals have the crystals slotted into them, it will reveal the runes on Freyr's medallion.

Players then need to head down and grab the Freyr's Gift and the Lore Marker in front of Freyr's statue to complete the quest.

Completing the Freyr's Gift side quest rewards players with a good chunk of experience as well as a really powerful runic summon for Freya, called "Invoke the Storm." God of War Ragnarok is filled with such quests that, while delivering an interesting narrative, also give players some really fun environmental puzzles to solve or challenging enemies and bosses to fight.

