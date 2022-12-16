God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete The Crucible favour

Like God of War (2018), God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression, wherein players get complete agency over many of the game's side content (called favors). These are unlocked naturally via main story progression and exploration.

The quests are a nice respite in-between the high-stakes main story undertakings, offering useful rewards ranging from essential upgrade materials to new armor sets and runic attacks.

Among the host of side quests in God of War Ragnarok is "The Crucible," a favor that requires players to complete a gauntlet of combat challenges to unlock a powerful armor set for Kratos.

The Crucible can be accessed fairly early in God of War Ragnarok. However, it is recommended that players only attempt to complete the gauntlet of challenges at level 5 or above.

The challenges of the Crucible are basic combat challenges with some modifiers and objectives attached to them, such as killing 20 enemies without taking any damage or defeating everyone in the arena in a certain amount of time.

Players can access The Crucible after obtaining the two seed pieces required to unlock realm travel to Muspelheim. The first one can be found fairly early in Svartalfheim, in a legendary chest in Modvitnir's Rig.

The second seed, however, can only be found after completing the main story mission - Forging Destiny. Completing this quest allows players to enter Alberich Hollow in Svatlfheim, where the seed can be found.

Once players have these two seeds, they can unlock realm travel to Muspelheim and start The Crucible. Here are the six challenges they will need to complete the favor in God of War Ragnarok:

Weapon Mastery: Kill 16 enemies in 180 seconds.

Kill 16 enemies in 180 seconds. Flawless: Defeat 15 enemies without taking any damage.

Defeat 15 enemies without taking any damage. Ring Out Challenge: Defeat 21 enemies, which will rapidly regenerate health.

Defeat 21 enemies, which will rapidly regenerate health. Feed the Rift: Kill enemies to retrieve orbs, and then throw those orbs into the rift in the middle of the arena.

Kill enemies to retrieve orbs, and then throw those orbs into the rift in the middle of the arena. Population Control: Kill elite enemies while keeping the population of other enemies under the limit.

Kill elite enemies while keeping the population of other enemies under the limit. King of the Hill: Keep enemies out of the rings that spawn in the arena until the time expires.

These six challenges are divided into three separate arenas, and completing all of them unlocks a final set of challenges. Once players complete the six challenges, they will be rewarded with the Undying Pyres armor set, easily one of the best early to mid-game armor. It boasts impressive strength and vitality-boosting stats.

Completing The Crucible favor also rewards players with a huge chunk of experience and resources that can be used to craft or upgrade weapons, attachments, and armor in God of War Ragnarok.

