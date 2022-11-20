God of War Ragnarok guide: Where to find Whisper of the World Draupnir Light Runic attack

There are several powerful Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok, and in particular, Whisper of the World is one of the more useful attacks for the Draupnir spear. Of course, you won't find this ability until later in the game once you’ve unlocked the spear.

The Draupnir is an incredibly powerful weapon and one of my favorites in the game. It’s satisfying to throw infinite spears and detonate them. Like all Runic Attacks, though, Whisper of the World has a cooldown and specific uses in God of War Ragnarok. But where can you find it, and what can you do with it?

What is God of War Ragnarok’s ‘Whisper of the World’, and what does it do?

You cannot unlock the Whisper of the World in God of War Ragnarok unless you’ve unlocked the hidden areas in Vanaheim. This means you must complete “Scent of Survival” Favour first, which you can find a guide for here. Several back-to-back Favours open up new areas for Vanaheim, and Scent of Survival is part of that quest chain.

Once you’ve done this, return to Vanaheim when you’re ready to unlock Whisper of the World. Head to the Mystic Gateway for The Jungle, climb the stairs, and climb the platform to your right. You’ll take another right and then drop down.

Head due left and use the Blades of Chaos to climb up as soon as you can. You’ll also need to burn down the red vines when they appear. This requires Freya or Atreus to fire a Sigil Arrow at it, then ignite them with your Blades of Chaos.

You can now find your rewards. The Legendary Chest features God of War Ragnarok’s Runic Attack Whisper of the World. It’s an incredibly powerful attack, but what does it do exactly?

Whisper of the World has a 97-second cooldown, and the Light Runic attack drags all enemies in toward you before launching them far away. In particular, the best use for it is when you’re fighting lots of enemies at once.

It’s even better when you have a way to deposit enemies off-screen. If you’re in an area where you can throw enemies off a cliff, into the water, or where God of War Ragnarok considers the enemies “dead,” Whisper of the World is the Runic Attack to go with. It’s not so great in solo encounters, though. Whisper of the World does solid damage, but you’re wasting the most important part of the attack.

There are several places in the game where you can throw enemies off the screen, such as Svartalfheim and Hel, so consider Whisper of the World if you want to scoop up foes and deposit them in the water.

It’s not terrible against a solo enemy, but it’s not likely to even budge a boss fight. As far as God of War Ragnarok’s Runic Attacks go, Whisper of the World is incredible when you want to deal with a pack of foes quickly and efficiently, and it’s not a hard one to acquire, either.

