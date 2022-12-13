God of War Ragnarok: How to complete the Casualty of War: the Scroll Vanaheim Favor 

Casualty of War is a series of five Favors that can be activated in the Vanaheim realm of God of War Ragnarok, where Kratos has to undertake certain tasks to aid the various spirits of the realm. Scroll Vanaheim Favor is one among four other Casualty of War Favors, and in this side-quest, players are tasked to retrieve a missing scroll back to a spirit named Runa.

The Scroll Vanaheim Favor is a relatively easy one to complete in God of War Ragnarok. This guide will walk you through the whereabouts of the missing scroll and how to find it in the Vanaheim realm:

Head to the red-marked zone on the image to reach the Favor location (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To activate the Scroll Vanaheim Favor, players need to visit the Plains region of the Vanaheim realm, specifically the Celestial Alter.

Once near the Celestial Alter, head towards the left-hand side until you stumble across an area where players can drop down below using their Blades of Chaos.

Once players descend down to the drop-down area, they will come across a tunnel on the left. Head inside the tunnel to find a spirit named Runa. Talk to Runa to activate this Casualty of War sidequest in God of War Ragnarok.

Finding the missing scroll

Go right from the Mystic Gateway and drop down using the grapple points to reach the cave’s path (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Spirit will instruct Kratos to head to the Mystic Gates located in the Western Plains. Once in the Western Plains, drop down and move to the left until you see a weak spot in a rocky formation.

Throw the Draupnir Spear in the weak spot to crack it open to reveal the Mystic Gateway. Look towards the right side of the Mystic Gateway and look below to find yet another weak spot. Crack open the second weak spot using Draupnir Spear’s ability and move further down again using the grapple points.

Pick the glowing scroll located inside the tunnel’s path (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Go to the left and move inside the cave in the area. Drop down to find a glowing object inside the cave's path. This is the missing scroll Kratos is tasked to collect in The Scroll Vanaheim Favor. Head back to Runa and interact with her spirit to successfully complete the Casualty of War: The Scroll Vanaheim Favor.

Casualty of War: The Scroll Vanaheim Favor rewards

Return back to Runa’s spirit with the glowing scroll to complete the Favor (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Upon completing the Casualty of War: The Scroll Vanheim Favor, Kratos will be granted a total of 500 XP points, and Atreus with 125 XP points. Additionally, players will also get a Stunning Fang Amulet Enchantment.

It is important to note that before attempting the Scroll Vanaheim Favor, players must have access to the Crater area by completing the Scent of Survival Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

This sums up our quick guide on The Casualty of War: The Scroll Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok. There are four other Casualty of War Favors which can be completed by talking to various spirits spread across the Vanaheim realm.

