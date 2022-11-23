God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve The Barrens Nornir Chest (Alfheim)

The Barrens is an exciting location in God of War Ragnarok. The location, Alfheim, is nothing more than a vast desert. This is one of the many locations in the game where you can find a Nornir Chest.

In God of War Ragnarok, these Nornir Chests are interesting collectibles. These rune-locked chests contain an Idunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead. Both of these items are extremely valuable in the game. There are 35 chests in the game, but players only need to collect 30 of them to max out their health and Spartan Rage bars.

How to unlock Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok?

There are four ways to unlock Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok. Although these chests are locked with runes, each chest can be unlocked through one of the four methods mentioned below.

Destroying three rune tablets.

Ringing three bells

Lighting three braziers

Revolving three pillars to match their symbols to the ones seen on the body of the chest.

Each and every realm in God of War Ragnarok has multiple chests spread out throughout the region. That said, here's where the Nornir Chest can be found and how to unlock the chest.

Where to find and how to unlock the Nornir Chest in The Barrens in God of War Ragnarok?

Players will be able to find this chest on the huge structure in front of them if they stand with their backs to the big monster skull. There are three braziers here as well. Players will have to set these braziers on fire to be able to unlock the Nornir Chest here. Here's where they can find these braziers in the game:

To get to the braziers, players will first have to clear the bindings on this structure. To do that, players will have to throw their Leviathan Axe at the exposed nodes. These nodes can be found towards the back of the structure.

Players can take either the right route or the left route to make a semi-circle around the structure. Once at the exposed node, players can throw their axe at the exposed node making it explode. This should reveal the Nornir Chest and the three braziers.

Once the pedestal has been cleared, players need to move to the left till they come to the first brazier. They'll have to go really close to the pedestal and then aim and strike it with their Blades of Chaos.

For the next one, players will have to continue on their path, encircling the pedestal till they come across the chest. The second brazier can be found right beside the chest itself.

The third brazier is located on top of the structure. And it's impossible to reach it using the Blades of Chaos.

To get to this brazier, players will have to throw their Leviathan Axe at the red barrel. When hit with the axe, the barrel should explode, setting the brazier on fire.

After lighting these three braziers, players will be able to open the chest and loot whatever is inside. If they've been unlocking these Nornir Chests in the correct order, an odd-numbered chest will contain an Idunn Apple. In God of War Ragnarok, an even-numbered chest will contain a Horn of Blood Mead.

Poll : 0 votes