God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve the Strond Nornir Chests in Alfheim

As soon as players arrive in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok, they will find themselves in the Strond region, a fairly linear section of the map that leads towards the Tower of Light. Before rushing over to the Tower of Light, players can spend some time exploring hidden artifacts and chests that can be found in the Strond region.

This feature will guide players through the areas where they can come across both the Nornir Chests in the Strond region of God of War Ragnarok and how to solve their respective puzzles:

God of War Ragnarok: First Nornir Chest in Strond, location, and how to solve the puzzle

Head to the red horseshoe mark shown on this map to locate the first Nornir Chest in the Strond region of God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Shortly after arriving in Alfheim, Kratos and Tyr will eventually reach a point where there are two large stone steps leading upwards. Avoid taking the stone steps and drop down the ledge located to the left to find the first Nornir Chest.

The first Nornir chest puzzle is a 'light the torch' challenge, where Kratos has to ignite all three torches, hidden somewhere in the vicinity of the Nornir Chest with the Blades of Chaos.

How to solve the puzzle

Ignite all three torches with the Blades of Chaos to unlock the first Nornir Chest in Strond (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The first torch is located opposite the Nornir Chest, right on the edge of the cliff. To light a torch, players need to hold their L2 button and lock aim on the target (in this case, the torch which needs to be ignited) before tapping the R2 button. This will result in Kratos igniting the torch using his Blades of Chaos.

To light the second torch, players need to turn around and walk towards the frail wooden structure. Once you're there, peer down while facing south to find a rune with the letter “n” on the edge of a cliff. Ignite this rune with the Blades of Chaos, just like before.

To get to the final torch, head back to the stone steps where Tyr is standing. Climb the stone steps and look to the left to find a ledge. Drop down this ledge to find a torch with an “R” rune written on it. Lighting up this torch will open up the first Nornir Chest in the Strond region.

Rewards

Opening the first Nornir Chest in Strond will either grant Kratos a dunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead.

God of War Ragnarok: Second Nornir Chest in Strond, location, and how to solve the puzzle

Head to the red marker on this map to find the second Nornir Chest in the Strond region of God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

To open up the second Nornir Chest in the Strond region of God of War Ragnarok, players will need to use the Draupnir Spear. This means that players will have to return to the Strond region later on in the game to obtain the rewards in this particular chest.

The second Chest is located a little further up the main quest path, where the Night Elves will begin to crop up just before reaching the Temple of Light.

How to crack open the puzzle

Open all the golden cracks near each runic statue with the Draupnir Spear to unlock the second Nornir Chest in Strond (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Once players have the Draupnir Spear, they need to look to the left of the chest to find a rune statue along with a new Mystic Gateway. The walls of this statue will have a golden crack. You will need to use the Draupnir Spear on the statue with a golden crack in it to reveal the first rune.

The second rune statue is located to the right of the Nornir Chest, near a lit-up torch. Detonate the rune by embedding Draupnir Spears in the statue.

The third and final rune statue is located beneath a tree up on a ledge opposite the chest. Players should throw their spear at this rune statue to destroy it and unlock the Nornir Chest.

Rewards

By opening Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok, players are either rewarded with a Dunn Apple or a Horn of Blood Mead.

